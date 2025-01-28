Nigerians Divided As Toke Makinwa, Mary Njoku, Others Tackle 2Baba Over Divorce Announcement

"Bro, Annie has a family. Your sisters-in-law are many, and we've stayed quiet out of respect for her tough choices. But since you've decided to humiliate her at her lowest, no wahala (there's no problem)".

Nigerian music icon Innocent '2Baba' Idibia's announcement of his separation from his wife, Annie, has sparked a heated debate among Nigerians, with celebrities such as Toke Makinwa, Mary Njoku, and others joining the conversation.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the singer, on his verified Instagram account on Sunday, announced that he and Annie are divorcing.

The 49-year-old singer revealed that he and the mother of two had separated for some time.

While some fans supported 2Baba's stance, others, including Toke and Mary, criticised the 'African Queen' crooner's perspective, expressing displeasure at how he revealed the situation on his Instagram page.

In response, in a post on her Instagram story on Sunday, Toke described the 49-year-old singer's actions as wrong on every level, stressing that he should be ashamed of airing the separation on social media.

She further stated that Annie was not alone, adding that 2Baba would face all of them (Annie's supporters) and lovers.

"I'm not one for too much talk, but what is wrong is wrong, and as a woman, if you sit on the fence on this one, if it misses you, it'll touch your daughter or any female in your family.

"No one is innocent, and if you want to bring the media into it, knowing what is happening, we would fight for her," Toke said.

Behind closed doors

Toke, an actress and TV host, revealed that she knew things weren't going well in Annie and 2Baba's marriage.

While maintaining that she is not an advocate for enduring a toxic marriage, she emphasised that 2Baba should have left if he wanted to rather than airing the issue online at this particular moment.

"We know what is going on behind closed doors. The world doesn't know anything. It's already been hectic with opinions flying around, and when I say we will fight for her, I'm not talking about the general public.

"A handful of people know the truth, and time will tell. Timing is everything, empathy is everything, You constantly preach love, you cannot add to the narrative that's out there when you know what is happening behind closed doors", said Toke.

Quietness

Additionally, actress Mary supported Toke's post, confirming that all was not well with the marriage.

However, she said Annie's friends chose to remain silent out of respect for her decision.

She added that when the time is right, 2Baba will address the questions Nigerians and his estranged wife's friends have for him.

Mary noted, "Bro, Annie has a family. Your sisters-in-law are many, and we've stayed quiet out of respect for her tough choices. But since you've decided to humiliate her at her lowest, no wahala (there's no problem).

"It's your choice. Just make sure she's healthy and okay. Because when the time comes, we'll have plenty of questions for you!"

Furthermore, former reality TV star Abiri 'KokobyKhloe' Oluwabusayo emphasised that the fight was not only for Annie but for all her supporters.

"See, let me keep quiet for now because I hope this is a prank! Men... Fight Annie, fight all of us! Love is really wicked. Men", she wrote in a now-deleted post.

Netizens

Meanwhile, netizens took to their social media handles to react to the separation, with many showing support while others criticised the singer.

Here are some of the comments:

@StepheniaOmeh@NuelWilliams5@adetola_AA@SirDavidBent@IkukuomaC@_bx_tx@IkukuomaC@andy4_u@proudlyblac@___sxxxqeBackground

This newspaper reported that Annie made an appearance in the latest season of 'Young, Famous and African', where she shared the heartbreaking experience of losing twins to a miscarriage last year.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On 11 January, Annie posted a series of heartfelt posts on her Instagram Story commemorating their 13-year marriage and 25th friendship anniversary.

2Baba and Annie's relationship began in 1999 as a friendship that blossomed into love. Annie gained public recognition 2004 when she appeared in 2Baba's iconic 'African Queen' music video.

They welcomed their first daughter, Isabella, in 2008. In 2012, 2Baba proposed to Annie on Valentine's Day in Lagos, and the couple had a private wedding the same year.

Their grand white wedding took place in Dubai on 23 March 2013, and they welcomed their second daughter, Olivia, in 2014.

Their marriage faced challenges, mainly due to 2Baba's past relationship with Pero Adeniyi, the mother of three of his children.

Despite tensions and public controversies, the couple renewed their vows in 2022 to celebrate their 10th anniversary, reaffirming their commitment and continuing to be one of Nigeria's most admired celebrity couples.