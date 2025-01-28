Uganda: Museveni Repeats Old Pledges During Busoga Visit, Leaving Major Issues Unresolved

One of the most glaring examples of unfulfilled promises is the Ambercourt-Mbulamuti-Bukungu road. Stretching across three districts and Jinja City, the 100-kilometer road connects Ambercourt roundabout in Jinja to Mbulamuti in Kamuli District and Bukungu Landing Site in Buyende District.

Busoga sub-region continues to grapple with significant socio-economic challenges, including rampant poverty, an unstable fishing sector, unresolved sugarcane issues, and a poor road network. Many residents had hoped President Museveni's four-day working tour of the region would offer tangible solutions.

However, the visit, which concluded on January 25, left many disappointed as the President reiterated pledges he has made for years, with little progress to show.

One of the most glaring examples of unfulfilled promises is the Ambercourt-Mbulamuti-Bukungu road. Stretching across three districts and Jinja City, the 100-kilometer road connects Ambercourt roundabout in Jinja to Mbulamuti in Kamuli District and Bukungu Landing Site in Buyende District.

The road has been on Museveni's list of pledges since 2001, yet it remains in a deplorable state. Over the years, it has appeared in various government budgets, but construction has never begun.

Transport Minister Fred Byamukama recently assured residents that the government is in the final stages of compensating Project Affected Persons (PAPs) along the route.

"We already secured a contractor, but compensation is still pending. Once completed, the contractor will commence work," Byamukama said.

However, he warned of possible delays due to the government's transition of road management from the Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) to the Ministry of Works and Transport, leaving many skeptical about when, or if, the project will materialize.

Another road project that highlights the government's unfulfilled promises is the Walugogo-Luuka-Kamuli road. During the 2021 election campaigns, Museveni commissioned this road's construction amid much fanfare.

Yet, four years later, no work has begun, leaving residents to endure dust and other challenges of poor connectivity.

The unresolved sugarcane issue remains a sore point for Busoga farmers. In 2019, during a meeting at Kyabazinga Stadium in Bugembe, Museveni pledged to establish a sugar mill owned and managed by farmers to address the region's sugarcane price instability.

To this end, more than 200 acres of land were secured in Luuka District for the project, and Shs 5 billion was released to the Uganda Development Corporation (UDC) in 2023. However, no tangible progress has been made, leaving sugarcane farmers at the mercy of private millers who exploit them with low prices.

During his recent visit, Museveni reiterated the same promise, assuring residents that the government is committed to setting up the mill.

"We shall resolve the sugarcane question and ensure farmers have their own mill," he said while addressing journalists in Kityerera. Farmers, however, remain skeptical as years of waiting have yielded no results.

"If we had our own mill, we would not be at the mercy of private investors who cheat us. We need action, not promises," one farmer lamented.

The fishing communities in Busoga also expected relief during Museveni's visit. For years, the UPDF Fisheries Protection Unit has enforced stringent regulations that have pushed many locals out of fishing, exacerbating poverty in lakeside communities.

Despite acknowledging the sector's instability, Museveni offered no concrete solutions during his tour, instead tasking journalists to investigate the challenges and present a report by May.

Residents across Busoga are increasingly frustrated with the government's inability to fulfill its pledges. Many feel that the promises are repeated for political mileage without any intention of implementation.

"The President has been promising these projects for decades. What we need now is action, not more pledges," said a community leader in Luuka District.

President Museveni's visit to Busoga highlighted the region's persistent challenges, but his reliance on old promises has left many residents disheartened.

Without immediate action on infrastructure, sugarcane milling, and the fishing sector, Busoga's socio-economic transformation will remain a distant dream.

Residents now await the President's promised return in May, hoping that this time, action will replace words.