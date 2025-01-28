Somalia: UN Envoy Meets With Somali Minister of Information in Mogadishu

Mogadishu, Somalia — The Minister of Information, Culture, and Tourism of Somalia, Daud Aweys Jama, welcomed the United Nations Secretary-General's Special Representative to Somalia, James Swan, to his office on Monday

During their meeting, the two officials discussed the vital role of national media in shaping key national agendas, including the ongoing fight against terrorist groups, national reconciliation efforts, elections, and other priority issues facing Somalia.

The Minister and Swan also reviewed the progress made by the Federal Government of Somalia in improving national security. They specifically highlighted the readiness of Somali security forces to take over security operations in the country once the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) concludes its mission.

Minister Daud Aweys Jama further shared with Swan the significant strides made in the constitutional review process and the preparations for one-person, one-vote elections expected to take place in 2025 and 2026.

James Swan commended the Somali government's achievements, expressing the United Nations' continued commitment to supporting Somalia. He reiterated the UN's pledge to strengthen cooperation and collaboration with Somalia in the coming years.

The meeting also included a visit to the National Media Archive, where the Minister and the Ambassador toured the central media storage facilities.

In closing, Minister Daud Aweys Jama expressed his gratitude to the United Nations for its longstanding support of Somalia over the past 30 years, emphasizing the crucial role this assistance has played in rebuilding the nation's governance and infrastructure.