Southern Africa: SADC Pledges Tough Action On Eastern DRC

27 January 2025
The Herald (Harare)
By Ivan Zhakata

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) has expressed deep concern over the worsening security and humanitarian situation in Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

In a statement, SADC chairman President Mnangagwa condemned the actions of the M23 rebels and vowed decisive regional intervention.

"SADC will assume its full responsibility and take action to deal with the deteriorating security and humanitarian situation in Eastern DRC. Those responsible for the situation should be held accountable," he said.

President Mnangagwa further denounced the recent attacks on UN and SADC peacekeepers which have resulted in casualties.

"The cowardly attacks on the UN and SADC peacekeepers that have resulted in some of them paying the ultimate sacrifice for the cause of peace in the eastern DRC are unreservedly condemned," he said.

Extending his condolences, President Mnangagwa added, "The Chairman of SADC presents his condolences to the families of the deceased peacekeepers and wishes those injured a quick recovery."

The security situation in the eastern DRC continues to deteriorate as the M23 rebel group intensified its offensive, displacing thousands of civilians and exacerbating an already dire humanitarian crisis.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.