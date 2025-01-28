Southern Africa: SADC Pledges Tough Action On Eastern DRC

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) has expressed deep concern over the worsening security and humanitarian situation in Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

In a statement, SADC chairman President Mnangagwa condemned the actions of the M23 rebels and vowed decisive regional intervention.

"SADC will assume its full responsibility and take action to deal with the deteriorating security and humanitarian situation in Eastern DRC. Those responsible for the situation should be held accountable," he said.

President Mnangagwa further denounced the recent attacks on UN and SADC peacekeepers which have resulted in casualties.

"The cowardly attacks on the UN and SADC peacekeepers that have resulted in some of them paying the ultimate sacrifice for the cause of peace in the eastern DRC are unreservedly condemned," he said.

Extending his condolences, President Mnangagwa added, "The Chairman of SADC presents his condolences to the families of the deceased peacekeepers and wishes those injured a quick recovery."

The security situation in the eastern DRC continues to deteriorate as the M23 rebel group intensified its offensive, displacing thousands of civilians and exacerbating an already dire humanitarian crisis.