Africa: Ruto, US Secretary of State Rubio Discuss Trade and M23 Crisis in Goma

Nairobi — President William Ruto on Monday held a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, focusing on Kenya-US trade relations, regional security and the UN-led Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission in Haiti.

In a statement, Ruto said he and Rubio discussed the conclusion of the Strategic Trade and Investment Partnership (STIP), which aims to boost investment and promote sustainable economic growth by unlocking existing opportunities. The agreement is expected to strengthen trade ties between the two countries.

"We discussed the need to conclude the STIP agreement that seeks to increase investment, promote sustainable and inclusive economic growth by unlocking the existing economic opportunities," Ruto stated.

The two leaders also reviewed Kenya's leadership in the MSS mission in Haiti, agreeing on a joint strategy to ensure its effectiveness in restoring security to the crisis-hit Caribbean nation.

Crisis in Eastern DRC

The call between Ruto and Rubio came as fierce fighting erupted in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), where Rwanda-backed M23 rebels have reportedly taken control of Goma.

Gunfire has raged across the city since Sunday, with residents trapped in their homes as rebels and government forces engage in intense clashes.

"All we can hear [are] gunshots around the city," one Goma resident, who has been confined to his house since the weekend, told the BBC.

Videos shared on social media show M23 fighters patrolling Goma's main streets after a swift offensive that forced tens of thousands of people to flee nearby towns.

While the rebels claim control of the city, Congolese authorities have disputed the reports. At least 17 people have been killed and over 300 injured in the ongoing clashes.

The escalation follows accusations by DR Congo's Foreign Minister that Rwanda has effectively declared war by deploying troops to support M23. While Kigali does not deny backing the rebels, it insists that Congolese authorities are harboring militias plotting to overthrow the Rwandan government.

Kenya's Diplomatic Push for Ceasefire

As tensions rise, Ruto, who currently chairs the East African Community (EAC), has called for an immediate ceasefire and announced an emergency regional summit on Wednesday. Presidents of both Rwanda and DR Congo are expected to attend the talks aimed at defusing the crisis.

Meanwhile, during his conversation with Rubio, Ruto reiterated Kenya's commitment to regional peace efforts and welcomed the US government's pledge to continue supporting Nairobi's stabilization missions in East Africa.