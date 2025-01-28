Kenya: Engineers Call for Nullification of Aisha Jumwa's Appointment As KRB Chair

Nairobi — The Institution of Engineers of Kenya (IEK) has called for the nullification of Aisha Jumwa Katana's appointment as the chairperson of the Kenya Roads Board (KRB), citing lack of professional qualifications and an inappropriate appointment process.

Jumwa, a former Gender Cabinet Secretary, was appointed by President William Ruto as KRB's non-executive chairperson for a three-year term, effective January 17, 2025.

In a statement, IEK President Shammah Kiteme emphasized the need for a chairperson with expertise in civil, structural, or transport engineering to effectively oversee the board's technical responsibilities.

Kiteme argued that Jumwa's appointment contravenes the Kenya Roads Board Act, which requires the chairperson to be selected from members nominated by organizations listed in the First Schedule of the Act.

"To ensure KRB leadership aligns with its legal framework and technical demands, appointments should prioritize individuals with relevant professional backgrounds," Kiteme stated.

He further underscored the importance of appointing an engineer to reflect the board's technical mandate and address the challenges in road infrastructure development.

"The KRB plays a crucial role in road condition oversight, advising on construction standards, and ensuring technical effectiveness in projects. A leader with hands-on engineering experience is essential to achieving these objectives," he added.

The IEK's push for nullification highlights the broader need for qualified technical leadership in key infrastructure bodies to ensure effective delivery of projects.