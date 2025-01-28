South Africa: Dear Jeff in Oz - - SA Is (Still) the Most Exciting Place to Live for People With a Positive Attitude

opinion

In 2012, banker Paul Harris wrote to a friend in Australia who had sent him a concerned note after reading that South Africa had five more years before going over a cliff. The letter has been circulating wildly again, and we asked Harris for an update.

Listen to this article 6 min Listen to this article 6 min I sent this to Jeff, a friend in Australia, in 2012. I have reread it, and most of what I wrote then is still relevant today.

However, if I were to write now I would add that South Africa has continued to have tough times and is still bumbling along with lots to do to transform, but that the grass in other places like the US, the UK and Europe is not as green as it was perceived then. The government of national unity could herald better times despite our continued propensity for own-goals, while the Springboks have set an uplifting example of how people from different backgrounds and past experiences can come together to do great things for the country's morale. Unfortunately, some are divisive and vindictive, and aren't prepared to engage in good faith to bridge what divides us, like the University of Stellenbosch in the Wilgenhof saga.

South Africa remains the most exciting place to live for people with a positive attitude who are prepared to grasp opportunities and contribute to the country.

The letter from 2012

Hi Jeff,

Hope all is well with you...