Mozambique: Installation of New Primate for the Anglican Church of Mozambique and Angola (IAMA)

The Most Revd Vicente Msosa has been installed as Primate of the Igreja Anglicana de Moçambique e Angola (IAMA - the Anglican Church of Mozambique and Angola). Archbishop Vicente succeeds interim presiding bishop the Rt Revd Carlos Matsinhe.

IAMA is the newest province in the Anglican Communion. It was inaugurated on 24 September 2021 and formed by the Anglican dioceses in the two Lusophone countries, that until that date, had been part of the Anglican Church of Southern Africa.

The service on January 26 was held at Centro de Conferências de Belas in Luanda, the capital of Angola. The Rt Revd Augusto Domingos (The Dean of the Province), presided at the service. The sermon was given by The Right Revd Dinis Sengulane, Bishop Emeritus of the Diocese of Lebombo.

The Secretary General of the Anglican Communion, the Rt Revd Anthony Poggo travelled to the province to attend the installation service and welcome the new Primate.

Other guests at the service included the Rt Revd Carlos Matsinhe (former interim Presiding Bishop); the Very Revd. Tomas Zandamela (Vicar General of the Diocese of Lebombothe); Rt Revd Lusa Nsenga Ngoy (Bishop of Willesden, UK); the Most Revd Justin Arama (Episcopal Church of South Sudan); the Rt Revd Paul Denison (GAFCON); bishops of IAMA; representatives of the Angolan Government; guests from Relay Trust and others from the local communities.

Archbishop Vicente Msosa was born on 18 February 1981 in Niassa Province in Mozambique. After completing secondary school, he studied to be a teacher. He became involved in evangelism during his teaching career. He later studied theology at the College of Transfiguration in Grahamstown, South Africa. He is now a PhD candidate in Mission, Leadership and Development, at Gordon Cornwell Theological Seminary, Boston.

He was ordained Deacon in 2013 and Priest in 2014. In 2017 he was elected Diocesan Bishop of the Diocese of Niassa, making him the youngest bishop in the Anglican Communion at the time, at the age of 35. In 2021 he was translated to the Missionary Diocese of Zambézia, where he has exercised his episcopate to date. He was elected Primate of IAMA in November 2024 and will hold the office for the coming 5 years, after which he may renew his position.

Speaking about his new appointment, The Most Revd Vicente Msosa said: "Our call in such a critical time to such a critical role is to help IAMA Province to respond to mission, evangelism, and intentional discipleship. We are joining you all as Anglican churches and Provinces around the world in sharing this common goal to proclaim the Good News of the Kingdom, to teach, baptize and nurture new believers. We are deeply committed and convicted with the 'five marks of mission' which begin with the preaching of the Gospel and the call to personal conversion embracing the whole of life. We are deeply convicted in spirit that God is calling us as a new Province in such a troubled time like this to shepherd the province to: 'Fear the Lord our God, Walk in all His ways, Love God, Serve Him wholeheartedly, keep the commandments and his decrees.' Each member contributes to His kingdom with what she/he has."

Speaking of the installation, the Provincial Secretary of IAMA, the Revd Carlos Respeito, said: "It is an honour to be part of this significant event in our Province. It is hoped that the work initiated will continue and further efforts will contribute to the growth and development of our Province. We face many challenges ahead, and Archbishop-Elect Vicente Msosa, with his youth and energy, supported by all Bishops, will achieve substantial progress in the Province and the Communion."

The Secretary General of the Anglican Communion, the Rt Revd Anthony Poggo said: "It is a blessing and an honour to attend this historic service of the IAMA's first Presiding Bishop. I am thankful to interim Presiding Bishop, the Rt Revd Carlos Matsinhe and for the ministry The Rt Revd Augusto Domingos as Dean, who have shown great leadership and grace. I will continue to pray for Presiding Bishop Vicente and the parishes of IAMA as they journey together on this new and exciting path."

See photos from the service on ACNS Facebook here