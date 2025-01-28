Africa: CAF and Morocco Loc Announce Host Cities and Venues for TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2025

The Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF) together with Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football and the Local Organizing Committee of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2025 have announced the cities that will host matches in the competition.
Six cities and nine stadiums have been selected for Africa's flagship football tournament, which will run from 21 December 2025 to 18 January 2026.
They are Rabat, Casablanca, Agadir, Marrakech, Fes and Tangier.
Host Cities and Stadiums:
|Host City
|Stadium Name
|Capacity
|Rabat
|Complexe Sportif Prince Moulay Abdellah
|69 500
|Rabat
|Stade Al Barid
|18 000
|Rabat
|Stade Olympique Annexe Complexe Sportif Prince Moulay Abdellah
|21 000
|Rabat
|Complexe Sportif Prince Héritier Moulay EL Hassan
|22 000
|Casablanca
|Complexe Sportif Mohammed V
|45 000
|Agadir
|Grand Stade d'Agadir
|41 144
|Marrakech
|Grand Stade de Marrakech
|41 245
|Fes
|Complexe Sportif de Fès
|35 468
|Tangier
|Grand Stade de Tanger
|75 600
For more on the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2025, visit www.cafonline.com
