Africa: CAF and Morocco Loc Announce Host Cities and Venues for TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2025

27 January 2025
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

The Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF) together with Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football and the Local Organizing Committee of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2025 have announced the cities that will host matches in the competition.

Six cities and nine stadiums have been selected for Africa's flagship football tournament, which will run from 21 December 2025 to 18 January 2026.

They are Rabat, Casablanca, Agadir, Marrakech, Fes and Tangier.

Host Cities and Stadiums:

Host CityStadium NameCapacity
RabatComplexe Sportif Prince Moulay Abdellah69 500
RabatStade Al Barid18 000
RabatStade Olympique Annexe Complexe Sportif Prince Moulay Abdellah 21 000
RabatComplexe Sportif Prince Héritier Moulay EL Hassan22 000
CasablancaComplexe Sportif Mohammed V45 000
AgadirGrand Stade d'Agadir41 144
MarrakechGrand Stade de Marrakech41 245
FesComplexe Sportif de Fès35 468
TangierGrand Stade de Tanger75 600

