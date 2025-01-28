Africa: CAF and Morocco Loc Announce Host Cities and Venues for TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2025

The Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF) together with Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football and the Local Organizing Committee of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2025 have announced the cities that will host matches in the competition.

Six cities and nine stadiums have been selected for Africa's flagship football tournament, which will run from 21 December 2025 to 18 January 2026.

They are Rabat, Casablanca, Agadir, Marrakech, Fes and Tangier.

Host Cities and Stadiums:

Host City Stadium Name Capacity Rabat Complexe Sportif Prince Moulay Abdellah 69 500 Rabat Stade Al Barid 18 000 Rabat Stade Olympique Annexe Complexe Sportif Prince Moulay Abdellah 21 000 Rabat Complexe Sportif Prince Héritier Moulay EL Hassan 22 000 Casablanca Complexe Sportif Mohammed V 45 000 Agadir Grand Stade d'Agadir 41 144 Marrakech Grand Stade de Marrakech 41 245 Fes Complexe Sportif de Fès 35 468 Tangier Grand Stade de Tanger 75 600

