Africa: Fact Sheet - City of Casablanca Welcomes Africa With Open Arms for TotalEnergies CAF Afcon 2025

Casablanca, Morocco's largest city and economic powerhouse, is a pivotal host city for the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2025.

Known for its passionate football culture, world-class infrastructure, and vibrant energy, Casablanca is set to play a key role in Africa's flagship football tournament.

Venues Hosting AFCON 2025 MatchesCasablanca will host major matches at its iconic stadium Complexe Sportif Mohammed V. A legendary venue with a capacity of 45,000, this stadium will host one of the quarter-final matches during AFCON 2025.

As a cornerstone of Moroccan football, it features modern facilities after undergoing significant renovations in recent years.

Located in the heart of the city, the Complexe Sportif Mohammed V is home to Wydad Casablanca and Raja Casablanca, two of Africa's most successful clubs. The stadium has hosted numerous high-profile football events, including:

FIFA Club World Cup matches (2013, 2014, and 2023) featuring global football giants like Bayern Munich, Flamengo, and Real Madrid.

CAF Champions League finals, regularly showcasing Africa's top clubs.

TotalEnergies CAF Women's Champions League Final 2021, the inaugural edition of the tournament.

TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations matches, solidifying its reputation as a premier venue for women's football.

City InfrastructureCasablanca offers exceptional infrastructure that enhances its capacity to host global events:

Mohammed V International Airport, a major hub with excellent connectivity to African, European, and international destinations.

A comprehensive public transport system, including trams, buses, and taxis, ensuring easy access to the stadium and other parts of the city.

A wide range of accommodations, from five-star hotels to budget-friendly options, catering to fans, teams, and officials alike.

Attractions and CultureAs a cosmopolitan city, Casablanca blends modernity with tradition. Key attractions include:

Hassan II Mosque , one of the largest mosques in the world, offering breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean.

The lively Corniche , with its restaurants, cafes, and nightlife.

, with its restaurants, cafes, and nightlife. The Old Medina, where visitors can explore Moroccan culture and craftsmanship.

Casablanca's vibrant football culture is unparalleled, with fans of Wydad and Raja creating electrifying atmospheres that will undoubtedly amplify the AFCON 2025 experience.

Climate and LegacyCasablanca's mild weather during the tournament ensures an ideal environment for players and fans. The city's role in AFCON 2025 will further boost its global footballing profile while supporting tourism.