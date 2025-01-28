Africa: Fact Sheet - Grand Stade d'Agadir Gears Up for Africa's Football Showpiece

Agadir, a stunning coastal city located in southern Morocco, is one of six host cities for the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2025.

Known for its breathtaking landscapes, modern infrastructure, and rich football tradition, Agadir is ready to showcase its capability as a key venue for Africa's premier football tournament.

Venue Hosting AFCON 2025 MatchesThe Grand Stade d'Agadir, with a capacity of 41,144, will be the primary venue in the city for the tournament. This modern stadium, inaugurated in 2013, boasts state-of-the-art facilities and has established itself as one of Morocco's premier sporting arenas. It will host one of the highly anticipated quarter-final matches of AFCON 2025.

Agadir has a history of hosting significant football events. The Grand Stade d'Agadir was a venue for the 2013 FIFA Club World Cup, where global football powerhouses like Bayern Munich and Raja Casablanca enthralled fans.

City InfrastructureAgadir's infrastructure is perfectly suited to accommodate players, officials, and fans. The city is served by the Agadir Al Massira International Airport, which connects to major destinations. The road network is well-developed, making travel to and from the stadium seamless for fans and teams.

Accommodation options in Agadir range from luxurious beachfront resorts to affordable hotels, ensuring a comfortable stay for all visitors. The city's efficient transport system further complements its hosting capabilities, making it easy for fans to access the Grand Stade d'Agadir and other key areas.

Attractions and CultureAgadir's picturesque coastal setting and mild climate make it a favorite destination for tourists. Visitors can explore the Agadir Oufella Ruins, offering panoramic views of the city and the Atlantic Ocean, or relax along the pristine beaches that the city is famous for.

Agadir is also a gateway to Moroccan culture, with its bustling markets, local cuisine, and vibrant festivals. The city's football-loving community is sure to create a lively and supportive atmosphere during the tournament.

Football LegacyHosting AFCON 2025 further cements Agadir's status as a football hub. With its history of hosting global events like the FIFA Club World Cup and its commitment to supporting African football, the city continues to play a significant role in the growth of the sport.