Africa: Fact Sheet - Marrakech, Where Football Meets Culture

Marrakech, one of Morocco's most iconic cities, combines a rich cultural heritage with modern amenities, making it an ideal host for the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2025.

Known as the "Red City," Marrakech offers visitors a unique blend of history, vibrant culture, and cutting-edge sports infrastructure.

Venues Hosting AFCON 2025 Matches

Marrakech will host several key matches of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations at its premier venue:

Grand Stade de Marrakech - A modern stadium with a capacity of 41,245, equipped with world-class facilities. This stadium will host one of the quarter-final matches, showcasing its capability to handle high-stakes games.Located in a picturesque setting, the Grand Stade de Marrakech has previously hosted top international matches, including TotalEnergies CAF Champions League games and Morocco's national team fixtures.

City Infrastructure

Marrakech is well-connected via the Marrakech Menara International Airport, which offers direct flights to major global destinations. The city features an efficient public transport system, including buses and taxis, ensuring ease of movement for visitors. Marrakech also boasts an array of accommodations, from luxury resorts to budget-friendly options, catering to the needs of fans and teams alike.

Attractions and Culture

Marrakech is a global tourist hotspot with an array of attractions, including the Jemaa el-Fnaa Square, the Majorelle Garden, and the Koutoubia Mosque. Visitors can explore the city's vibrant souks, enjoy traditional Moroccan cuisine, and experience the city's renowned hospitality.

The city's deep connection to football is reflected in its passionate fanbase and its history of hosting top-tier African and international matches. Marrakech blends its love for football with its unique cultural ambiance, offering an unforgettable experience for players and fans alike.

Football Legacy

Marrakech has solidified its position as a footballing destination by hosting high-profile matches, including those in CAF competitions as well as other FIFA matches. The city's modern facilities and enthusiastic supporters make it a standout choice for the AFCON 2025.

Climate and Legacy

With mild weather in December and January, Marrakech provides the perfect conditions for players and fans during the tournament. Hosting AFCON 2025 is expected to further enhance Marrakech's reputation as a global sports and tourism hub, bringing significant economic and social benefits to the city.