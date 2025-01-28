Africa: Fact Sheet - Four Stadiums, One Vision - Rabat Ready for Africa's Biggest Challenge

27 January 2025
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Rabat, the capital city of Morocco, is not only the political and administrative heart of the country but also a rising powerhouse for African football.

Renowned for its cultural heritage and modern infrastructure, Rabat has proven its ability to host world-class sporting events, including top African football tournaments and global matches.

Venues Hosting TotalEnergies AFCON 2025 Matches

Rabat will play a central role in the 35th edition of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations with four world-class stadiums selected to host matches:

1. Complexe Sportif Prince Moulay Abdellah - This 69,500-capacity stadium will host the opening match, a quarter-final, a semi-final, and the grand final. Known for its state-of-the-art facilities, it has previously hosted significant events like the TotalEnergies CAF Wolken's Africa Cup of Nations, TotalEnergies CAF Champions League finals and FIFA Club World Cup matches.

2. Stade Al Barid - A modern, 18,000-seater venue that will host matches in the Round of 16.

3. Stade Olympique Annexe Complexe Sportif Prince Abdellah - A 21,000-capacity stadium, selected for the third-place playoff, offering fans an intimate and electric football experience.

4. Complexe Sportif Prince Héritier Moulay El Hassan - A 22,000-seater venue.

City Infrastructure

Rabat boasts excellent transportation options, including the Rabat-Salé Airport, a robust public transport system, and seamless rail connections to other Moroccan cities like Casablanca and Marrakech. The city offers a variety of accommodations, from luxury hotels to affordable lodgings, ensuring a welcoming stay for fans and teams.

Attractions and Culture

As a UNESCO World Heritage Site, Rabat is home to iconic landmarks such as the Hassan Tower, the Kasbah of the Udayas, and the Rabat Archaeological Museum. The city blends history with modernity, making it a vibrant destination for visitors. Local cuisine, featuring tagines and couscous, and traditional music create an unforgettable cultural experience.

Football Legacy

Rabat has a rich football history, regularly hosting high-profile matches, including FAR Rabat and FUS Rabat games in CAF competitions. The city's passionate football fans and world-class venues make it a natural choice for Africa's flagship tournament.

Climate and Legacy

During December and January, Rabat enjoys mild temperatures, perfect for football. Hosting TotalEnergies CAF AFCON 2025 will further bolster the city's global reputation and provide lasting benefits through tourism and infrastructure development.

RABAT'S OTHER VENUES

Stade Al Barid

Stade Olympique Annexe Complexe Sportif Prince Moulay Abdellah

Complexe Sportif Prince Héritier Moulay El Hassan

