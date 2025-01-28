Africa: Fact Sheet - Tangier's Unique Blend of Culture and Football to Shine At TotalEnergies CAF Afcon 2025

Tangier, a vibrant port city located at the crossroads of Africa and Europe, is among the six cities hosting the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2025.

Renowned for its rich cultural history and strategic location overlooking the Strait of Gibraltar, Tangier brings a unique atmosphere to this prestigious tournament.

Venue Hosting AFCON 2025 MatchesThe Stade Ibn Batouta, Tangier's premier football venue with a capacity of 65,000, will host one of the semi-final matches of AFCON 2025. This modern stadium, named after the legendary Moroccan explorer Ibn Batouta, is equipped with world-class facilities and has a strong reputation for hosting high-profile football events.

In recent years, Tangier has cemented its status as a football destination by hosting matches in the FIFA Club World Cup 2022, including the opening game of the tournament. The venue also played a significant role in the TotalEnergies CAF Women's Champions League 2022, further enhancing its football legacy.

City InfrastructureTangier is well-prepared to welcome players, fans, and officials from across the continent. The city is served by the Tangier Ibn Batouta International Airport, which connects to major African and international destinations, ensuring smooth travel for visitors.

Accommodation in Tangier caters to all preferences, ranging from luxury hotels to budget-friendly options. The city's efficient road network and public transportation make it easy for fans to access the stadium and other key areas.

Attractions and CultureTangier is a city steeped in history and culture, making it an appealing destination for visitors. Tourists can explore landmarks such as the Kasbah Museum, the bustling Grand Socco market, and the beautiful Cape Spartel, where the Atlantic Ocean meets the Mediterranean Sea.

Known for its cosmopolitan vibe, Tangier offers a blend of Moroccan and international cultures, reflected in its architecture, cuisine, and art. Football fans visiting Tangier during AFCON 2025 will experience a city that is as passionate about its football as it is about its heritage.

Football LegacyTangier's football reputation continues to grow, thanks to its hosting of major international and continental events at the Stade Ibn Batouta.