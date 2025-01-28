Rwanda: Muslim Community Announces Reforms for 2025 Holy Pilgrimage

The Muslim community in Rwanda has unveiled significant reforms for the 2025 Holy Pilgrimage (Hajj), aimed at ensuring an enhanced experience for participants.

Hajj, the Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca, is one of the Five Pillars of Islam and is a mandatory act of worship for Muslims who are physically and financially capable. This sacred journey occurs annually during Dhu al-Hijjah, the last month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

ALSO READ: Why Muslims go for annual pilgrimage

It involves rituals such as prayers, visits to holy sites in Mecca and its surroundings, and the symbolic act of standing at Arafat to seek forgiveness from Allah. Completing this pilgrimage earns men the title of Hajj and women the title of Hajjat.

Every year, millions of Muslims from across the globe converge in Mecca for Hajj, which is a cornerstone of the Islamic faith alongside Shahadah (the oath to Allah and Prophet Muhammad, PBUH), Salat (prayer), Zakat (almsgiving), and Sawm (fasting during Ramadan).

Participation in Hajj became obligatory for all able-bodied Muslim adults with financial means following Prophet Muhammad's farewell pilgrimage in 632 AD.

ALSO READ: 1.7 million pilgrims arrive in Mecca for Hajj

Improved facilities for pilgrims

According to Sheikh Sulaiman Mbarushimana, Advisor to the Mufti of Rwanda, preparations for the 2025 Hajj have been meticulous, with several upgrades introduced to improve the experience.

"This year, we have arranged better hotels located near the holy sites in Mecca and Medina. Unlike previous years when hotels were far, requiring journeys of up to four kilometers, the new accommodations are within a ten-minute walk. This ensures convenience for pilgrims performing prayers and rituals," Mbarushimana explained.

Rwandan pilgrims will travel on a direct RwandAir flight to Mecca, an arrangement introduced last year. The direct flight significantly reduces travel time from two days to just four hours, simplifying the journey for participants.

ALSO READ: Muslims laud govt facilitation of pilgrimage to Mecca for Hajj

"RwandAir is among the few airlines authorized to operate flights to Saudi Arabia for Hajj. Pilgrims will travel directly to Mecca and return to Kigali without layovers, offering them comfort and efficiency," Mbarushimana said.

Additionally, a medical doctor will accompany the group of at least 85 participants, ensuring their health and safety throughout the pilgrimage.

Pilgrims will benefit from a range of services, including transportation to and from pilgrimage sites, accommodation, and meals provided in the morning and evening. The hotels are well-equipped, and participants will have opportunities to visit Islamic historical sites.

The cost of the pilgrimage, organized by the Rwanda Muslim Community (RMC), is set at $7,800 (approximately Rwf 10.8 million), covering flights, visas, hotels, meals, and transportation. There is an additional registration fee of Rwf 40,000.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Religion By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The increase in cost reflects our commitment to offering higher-quality services, ensuring safety and comfort for pilgrims," Mbarushimana noted.

Rwanda has a quota of 150 pilgrims, but organizers are prepared to seek special permission for additional participants if demand exceeds this number. Both Rwandan citizens and foreign nationals residing in Rwanda are eligible to register.

For Muslims who lack the financial means, the obligation to perform Hajj does not apply.

However, some individuals with resources generously sponsor others, enabling them to undertake this sacred journey.