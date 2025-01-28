Rwanda: Kidumu Kibido Set to Serenade Kigali At Valentine's Gala

Renowned Burundian zouk and pop sensation Kidumu Kibido is set to return to Kigali for the inaugural "Amore Valentine's Gala," taking place on Valentine's Day, February 14, at the Kigali Conference and Exhibition Village (KCEV).

This follows the 'Mapenzi' hitmaker's performance in Kigali five months ago at the 'Soirée Dansante' event,part of his '100 Stages in 1000 Hills' series--a celebrated run of shows in the Rwandan capital over the years--held at KCEV on August 23, 2024.

The Nairobi-based artiste will perform in Kigali fresh from headlining several concerts in the United States during his debut music tour. The tour included stops in major cities like Atlanta and Portland, Maine, among others, showcasing his talent to new audiences.

The New Times has learned that Kidumu has finalized an agreement with the Amore Valentine's Gala organizers to headline its first edition. Additional artists for the lineup are set to be announced next week.

"Join us for an exquisite evening at the Amore Valentine's Gala on February 14, at Camp Kigali," one of the event organizers told The New Times. "Mark your calendars for a distinguished night where love, connection, and elegance come together in a celebration of romance and camaraderie. We look forward to creating an unforgettable experience with everyone."

Kidum began his musical journey as a drummer in Burundi, performing with various bands such as the Imvumero Band (1986-1992) and the Imboneza Band (1992-1993). In 1994, he founded his group, Electric Power, but the band's run was cut short after just a year due to the war in Burundi. Seeking safety and new opportunities, he fled to Kenya, where he joined the Hot Rod Band and performed with them until 2003. A year later, he established his own group, the Boda Boda Band, marking a milestone in his career.

Today, Kidum remains a celebrated figure in his home country and across East Africa, known for an impressive catalog of hits such as Sherekea, Amosozi y'Urukundo, Intimba, Amafaranga, and Haturudi Nyuma, a collaboration with Ugandan artist Juliana Kanyomozi, among many others.