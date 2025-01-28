Rwanda: Basketball - Five Things We Learned As the League Tipped Off

The Rwanda Basketball League (RBL) 2024 season tipped off on Saturday, January 24, serving some great action as clubs fought to get a good start.

Big teams like Rwanda Energy Group (REG), APR, and Patriots registered opening victories, while it was mixed results for mid-table entities like United Generation Basketball (UGB) which lost it's first game against Kepler.

From new players who played well for their new clubs, to young players who showcased potential, here is a recap of some of the things that stood out on the opening day of the league.

Chandelier Twizeyimana, a young talent to keep eyes on

Power forward Chandelier Twizeyimana, 20, had a good day to showcase himself as a top young talent as he scored 26 points for Kepler in their 71-67 victory over UGB.

In another game, Tigers' power forward Bruno Shema, 22, also put up a great performance, scoring 18 points and 5 rebounds as his team beat Espoir 80-73.

Shema switched from APR to Tigers this season.

Newcomers AZOMCO struggle but show good signs

Newcomers AZOMCO struggled as they played their first games of the RBL. The team lost two games, the first one against Patriots 89-64, and the second one to REG 104-58.

Despite this, there were good things about the team's qualities, for example, its forward Jarode Aworet scored 32 points in the two games AZOMCO played.

Mwinuka still going strong despite switching teams

Tanzanian tactician Henry Mwinuka showed that he can perform even at a lower club like Tigers.

In the past couple of years, Mwinuka had won various league titles with big teams, Patriots and REG. But this season, he decided to join Tigers, which is more of a mid-table entity.

He had a good start with the club as he beat Espoir 80-73.

REG might be the main challenger of APR this year

REG's 104-58 victory over newcomers AZOMCO on Sunday was the biggest victory on the weekend, and arguably a statement that the electricians might be the team that will challenge the defending champions APR this season.

AZOMCO had, earlier on Friday, played against last year's playoffs finalists Patriots but lost by a smaller margin (89-64).

REG's key players like American shooting guard Cleveland Thomas Jr. were in good form as he scored 24 points, 8 rebounds and 11 assists, while forward Olivier Shyaka added 16 points.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Boissy ready to take the league by storm

Talented Senegalese point guard, Jean-Jacques Boissy, who was one of the big signings of the season gave a taste of what he can do for REG.

He scored 20 points for the team as they beat AZOMCO 104-58.

Currently one of the best point guards on the continent, Boissy, 24, recently played for Burundi's Urunani and has also represented the Senegalese national team.

At REG, he joins other recent signings, including Nigerian center Francis Azolibe, Rwandan forward Emile Galois Kazeneza, and guard Espoir Aganze.