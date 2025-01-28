Rwanda: Haruna Niyonzima Pledges to Win Trophies With AS Kigali

AS Kigali's new signing Haruna Niyonzima has pledged to win trophies with the club.

The Amavubi legend was announced as a new AS Kigali player on Sunday, January 26, marking his second stint at the club, having played for it earlier in 2019.

ALSO READ: AS Kigali signs Amavubi legend Haruna Niyonzima

"I am happy to be back to AS Kigali which is like my home. They are my family and I am happy to be here. It is a good team and I am here to help them win more. We have a very strong team that can improve a lot this season," Niyonzima told Times Sport.

After his first tenure with AS Kigali, the midfielder left for Libya in 2022, before returning to Rwanda in 2024 and signed for Rayon Sports. However, his stay at the Blues was short lived as he decided to leave the club due to unpaid recruitment fees.

"I hope we can have a successful season. It feels really good. I'm looking forward to the new challenge. It is a good decision for me and I'm excited to be here," he pointed out.

The 34-year-old has played more than 110 games for the national team, and is one of the few players across the world to achieve such a milestone.

ALSO READ: Niyonzima to leave Rayon Sports over unpaid dues

He has previously played for big regional teams outside of Rwanda including Tanzania's Young Africans and Simba SC. In Rwanda, he played for APR, Rayon Sports and Etincelles FC, in addition to a stint in Libya with Al Ta'awon.

His most successful times in club football were in Tanzania where he won multiple league titles. During his time at Young Africans, he won the title twice (between 2015 and 2017) before switching to Simba SC where he won it three times (2017/2018 and 2018/2019).