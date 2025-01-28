Zimbabwe: Shurugwi Mayor Calls for Dialogue With Chinese Miner Chengxi Over Violations

Shurugwi Mayor Fanuel Machiya says Chinese company Chengxi Pvt Ltd, chaired by President Emmerson Mnangagwa's son Collins, should be more responsible as it has put immense pressure on the mining town's infrastructure while contributing very little to the well-being of society.

Machiya said there was a need for urgent dialogue between the company, the town's residents and other stakeholders to address growing tensions as a result of the company's mining activities.

He revealed that previous efforts to engage the company have been futile because it has been resisting engagement.

A recent investigation conducted by NewZimbabwe.com and commissioned by the Information for Development Trust (IDT) revealed that hundreds of houses in Shurugwi are at risk of collapse due to the company's blasting operations.

Residents also complained about the large amount of dust they are inhaling because of the company's mining operations as well as the disruption of their lifestyles.

Chengxi is engaged in large-scale opencast gold mining across several sites, including the Peak Area Boterekwa, Wanderer, and Dunraven, where it has caused massive damage to tourist attractions and picturesque areas.

Residents say they receive little to no warning before blasting occurs, which takes place randomly, day and night, leading to significant structural damage.

The investigation highlighted that Chengxi employs high-capacity explosives, leading to severe impacts felt in residents' homes.

Cracks in walls, roads and falling ceilings have become common, with many residents fearing for the safety of their houses, particularly as many are built on top of outdated underground mining tunnels.

A Call for Constructive Dialogue

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com following the publication of the investigation, Mayor Machiya expressed frustration over the difficulty of engaging with Chengxi.

He welcomed the media's attention to the issue, suggesting that continued coverage might prompt the company to improve its practices.

"The situation is unfortunate," Machiya stated, "as Chinese mining operations are pervasive, with claims in areas like Boterekwa, close to Fern Creek, and Wanderer, resulting in extensive mining activities.

"Besides the blasting, their heavy machinery also wreaks havoc on our roads and local infrastructure."

Residents have raised numerous complaints, and while the mayor insists that they aim to coexist peacefully with the company, he emphasised the pressing nature of the challenges posed by Chengxi's operations.

"The town of Shurugwi is small, and our resources are insufficient to tackle the significant problems caused by the company. It's difficult to maintain roads and infrastructure; we hope for their investment to help improve our community," he added.

Frustration over Lack of Response

Mayor Machiya revealed that his attempts to engage with Chengxi have been largely ignored.

"We have made several written requests to meet, but there has been no response," he said. "We began these efforts when I was still a councillor and first wrote them in 2022, but our calls for meetings have often gone unacknowledged."

In interviews, residents said the company was acting with impunity because of its close association with the First Family and Zanu PF officials.

Machiya said Chengxi should follow the positive example set by Anglo-Americans, which has contributed resources to local schools and helped the community in various ways.

"We want to discuss how they can minimise damage to our community while continuing to operate. We're not opposed to mining in Shurugwi, but we ask that they consider the impact on the local residents," Machiya explained.

"Other companies, like Zimasco and Unki, have functioned here for years without such significant complaints."

Concerns from the community were echoed by Pardon Machocho, chairperson of the Shurugwi Residents Trust, who lamented that their grievances have been largely disregarded. He also raised alarms about respiratory issues stemming from dust emissions due to mining activities.

"In the Wanderer area, we've observed massive cracks on the ground extending over two kilometres, signalling an impending disaster," he warned.

"The issue of dust is critical. We have buried about eight community members who I personally know, recently from silicosis, a concerning trend."

Local health officials were unavailable for immediate comment on the situation.

Chengxi has operated in Shurugwi since 2021 and, while it has a significant presence in Southeast Asia, East Africa, and Central America, details of its local ownership remain largely unknown. Collins Mnangagwa, identified as a senior partner of the company, was acknowledged by Chengxi's general manager at a recent event.

The company has faced criticism for its environmental impact, having caused significant degradation to popular tourist sites like the Wolfshall Pass and Dunraven Waterfalls.

Chengxi general manager Simon Karimanzira insists that they have done a lot for the community to address problems caused by their operations.

"We have a lot of projects we are currently implementing in giving back to the community or as we implement our Corporate Social Responsibility Policy which targets education, agriculture, mining and health sector.

"This CSR policy is being implemented through working with the DDC's office, our local MPs, Councillors and relevant government stakeholders of the specific socio-economic target sectors.

"We want to empower communities both in Shurugwi North and South hence the projects we targeted are of high impact covering as many beneficiaries as possible," he said.