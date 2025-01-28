Experts in the retail sector have urged the government to be more cautious by balancing the anti-smuggling campaign with the general needs of ordinary citizens on the back of indications that basic commodities prices risk rising sharply.

In December 2024, the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) intensified smuggled goods seizures at the borders, confiscating merchandise running into millions of dollars in some instances.

In a notice signifying an intensified anti-smuggled goods campaign this week, the government further listed 19 products which shall be deemed smuggled and these include; Alcoholic beverages, cement, clothing footwear, diapers, motor spares, washing powder and detergents among others.

"If your business is found in possession of these goods, and you cannot show ZIMRA proof that you paid duty for them, you will be "deemed to have smuggled the goods and liable to payment of the duty thereof, including applicable penalties," an accompanying statement reads in part.

However, a local retailer who spoke to NewZimbabwe.com warned against the long-term effects of the anti-smuggling campaign.

"Yes. Duties must be paid for by these importers but while the operation is highly noble, there is a need for authorities to be realistic about our country's productive status. These products listed as specified for smuggling have been found at a very cheaper price locally, enabling citizens to purchase them at a cheaper price.

"As we speak, the formal retail sector is already going down, with empty shelves becoming the order of the day. Indications on the ground are that many are likely to close shop. We have received reports of some supermarkets resorting to three days at work and three days outside work due to reduced business," she said.

The source said many formal outlets are folding operations at some branches and underscored that what this means is that the informal sector, a survival option now under pressure, will be left with no choice except to increase the prices of basic commodities.

"There is a need for authorities to balance the interests, bearing in mind the possible risks of a surging cost of living for an already struggling populace," she added.