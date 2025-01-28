Ethiopian Red Cross Opens Nation's First Humanitarian School

28 January 2025
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — The Ethiopian Red Cross Society inaugurated the country's first humanitarian school on 27 January, 2025, in a ceremony held at the Ethiopian Skylight Hotel in Addis Abeba.

During the launch event, the school's mission was articulated as fostering a vision to "build a just, peaceful, and inclusive society" and "create a committed generation of leaders grounded in creativity, research, and education."

Abera Tola, President of the Ethiopian Red Cross Society, reflected on the devastation caused by the war in Tigray. He stated, "This school serves as a memorial for the victims of the war."

Abera further emphasized the broader purpose of the initiative, saying, "This effort is part of a broader initiative to educate future generations to uphold humanity and respect individual dignity. Drawing from our cultural heritage and Ethiopian perspectives on wisdom, we aim to foster a deep understanding of humanity." He added, "By addressing hearts wounded by war through education, we can prevent future humanitarian disasters and acts of violence."

The society noted that the school's establishment followed extensive research conducted in collaboration with various universities and institutions.

Located in the Saris Aday Abeba area of Addis Abeba, the humanitarian school is now fully operational. The program offers a specialized diploma that can be completed within one year, across two semesters. Currently, nine course modules have been prepared, according to the Ethiopian Red Cross Society.

