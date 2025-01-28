Zimbabwe: Chitungwiza Municipality to Demolish Unapproved Precast Walls, Shut Down Unlicensed Mobile Cash Cabins

28 January 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

The Chitungwiza Municipality has given a notice to homeowners and businesses with unapproved precast walls to visit council offices for regularization.

The council has temporarily waived the US$200 penalty fee for each approval stage for those who comply before February 28, 2025, allowing them to pay a reduced fee of US$150 instead.

In the notice, the Chitungwiza municipal acting town clerk, Japson Nemuseso, said demolition of unauthorised precast walls will take place if compliance is not achieved within a month.

"Chitungwiza Municipality is inviting homeowners and businesses with durawalls that have not been approved to visit council offices for regularisation by going through the approval processes. Please also note that those who are not within their boundaries should revert back to original pegs.

"The council is waiving the US$200 penalty fee for each approval stage to people who respond to this call before 28 February 2025. Those who respond before the deadline will only pay a US$150 approval fee.

"If compliance is not achieved within a month, the municipality will not hesitate to demolish the durawalls, a cost that will be met by their owners," said Nemuseso

The municipality further directed individuals operating mobile cash cabins or containers without the required licenses, permits, or legitimate leases to cease their operations immediately.

"The Chitungwiza Municipality hereby directs anyone running a business in mobile cash cabins or containers without the required licenses, permits, or legitimate leases to cease operations immediately and vacate the area you operate at by February 6, 2025.

"Failure to comply with this notice will result in confiscation of any goods and equipment. The Municipality firmly urges you to act promptly to avoid financial or legal consequences," said Nemuseso.

