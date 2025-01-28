Africa: Live Blog - TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) Morocco 2025 Final Draw

19:50 GMT: Closing Thoughts

The TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations 2025 Final Draw has set the stage for an epic tournament. Morocco's rich football culture, combined with the continent's top talents, ensures a spectacle for the ages.

19:45 GMT: How to Follow AFCON 2025

Fans can follow updates on CAF's social media platforms, CAFOnline.com, and global broadcasters like SuperSport and beIN Sports.19:40 GMT: The Road to Morocco 2025 Begins

With the groups now set, the focus shifts to preparation. Teams have 11 months to strategize for the 21 December 2025 kickoff.

The 35th edition of AFCON promises to deliver unforgettable moments and showcase the best of African football.

19:36 GMT: Tricky groups

Can December come already?Here's what the #TotalEnergiesAFCON2025 groups look like after the Final Draw! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/QYQsAIu1e4-- CAF_Online (@CAF_Online) January 27, 2025

The groups have been decided and there are some interesting matches ahead in the group stage of the AFCON. Moroccco v Mali, Nigeria v Tunisia, Senegal v DR Congo, Algeria v Burkina Faso and Cote d'Iovire v Cameroon are some of the interesting matches to look forward to.

19:20 GMT: Morocco to face Comoros in the opening match!

Hosts Morocco in Group A will play against Comoros in the opening game of the competition. The last teams in all the groups have been decided.

Here are the results:

Group A : Morocco, Mali, Zambia, Comoros

: Morocco, Mali, Zambia, Comoros Group B : Egypt, South Africa, Angola, Zimbabwe

: Egypt, South Africa, Angola, Zimbabwe Group C : Nigeria, Tunisia, Uganda, Tanzania

: Nigeria, Tunisia, Uganda, Tanzania Group D : Senegal, DR Congo, Benin, Botswana

: Senegal, DR Congo, Benin, Botswana Group E : Algeria, Burkina Faso, Equatorial Guinea, Sudan

: Algeria, Burkina Faso, Equatorial Guinea, Sudan Group F: Cote d'Ivoire, Cameroon, Gabon, Mozambique

19:09 GMT: Time for the draw!

Draw assistants are taking to the stage starting with Mustapha Hadji. Serge Aurier is also on the stage as well as Aliou Cisse - the former Senegal captain and coach. Nigeria's former captain Joseph Yobo is also on the stage.

18:58 GMT: CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe

Dr Motsepe thanks the King of Morocco for his support for African football and says the AFCON in Morocco will be the 'the most entertaining and most exciting AFCON'.

18:54 GMT: Morocco legend Baba!

The Moroccan legend Ahmed 'Baba' Makrouh who scored the winning goal of the Atlas Lions when they won the title brings the AFCON trophy to the stage. Baba says he wants the trophy to stay in his country.

18:47 GMT: RedOne decked out in Morocco colours

The world-renowned Moroccan producer and composer.RedOne with a fantastic rendition for the host country. RedOne, whose real name is Nadir Khayat, has collaborated with the biggest stars on the planet, including Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez and Nicki Minaj.

18:35 GMT: Interview with coaches:

Some of the coaches present Emerse Fae and Hossam Hassam share their thoughts on the upcomnig AFCON in Morocco and the challenges they are likely to face during the tournament. Coach Walid Regragui also talks about the weight of expectation among Morocco fans and believes they will host a wonderful tournament. New Nigeria coach Eric Chelle also shared his views.

18:25 GMT: Musical performance by Gims

DR Congo musician takes to the stage to entertain guests with his several tracks including the hit song ' Sape comme jamais'.

18:17 GMT: The turn of the FA President of Morocoo

Mr Fouzi Lekjaa takes to the stage to give his welcome address. He paid tribute to the King of Morocco before insisting on the strong bond among African countries to develop trade, business,culture and brotherhood using football as one of the tools to achieve this.

18:15 GMT: Video of Morocco's preparation to host the rest of Africa

The hosts introduce a video showing how Morocco is preparing to host the 24 countries during the competition to be played later this year.

18:05 GMT: Draw Ceremony Kicks Off

The draw officially begins with a breathtaking cultural performance by Moroccan artist Nouamane Lahlou, showcasing the nation's rich heritage and unity with Africa . There comes another amazinig performance by Hatim Ammor. Hosts Djimon Hounsou and Nabila Kilani introduce the event, highlighting the journey to AFCON 2025 and the significance of tonight's draw.

18:00 GMT: The Final Draw Begins!

The moment we've all been waiting for is here! The lights dim at the Mohammed V National Theatre as hosts Djimon Hounsou and Nabila Kilani are ready to take the stage to welcome the world. And we have our first performance with the song dedicated to the King of Morocco.

17:55 GMT: Countdown to the Draw Begins!

We're just five minutes away from the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON 2025 Final Draw!

Who will face who? Which group will be the most challenging? Stay with us for live updates as the drama unfolds.

17:50 GMT: Morocco's Infrastructure Ready for AFCON

With state-of-the-art stadiums in Casablanca, Rabat, Tangier, Marrakech, Agadir, and Fez, Morocco is ready to host Africa's finest.

The country's seamless travel options, including the high-speed Al Boraq train, ensure fans and teams will experience unmatched convenience.

17:45 GMT: Entertainment Line-up - A Night of Culture and Music

The draw ceremony will feature performances by:

RedOne : The international producer behind hits for Real Madrid and FIFA.

: The international producer behind hits for Real Madrid and FIFA. Gims : A global superstar representing African creativity.

: A global superstar representing African creativity. Moroccan stars Hatim Ammour and Nouamane Lahlou.

This fusion of sport and culture promises to captivate audiences worldwide.

17:35 GMT: Fans Around the World Tune In

From Lagos to Cairo, fans are gathering in homes, viewing centers, and public squares to watch the draw live.

CAF's official YouTube channel and partner broadcasters like SuperSport and beIN Sports are ensuring millions can follow every moment. Guests from former footballers, FA Presidents and government officials are taking their seats in the hall as we count down to the start of the show.

17:30 GMT: Coaches Speak Ahead of the Draw

Coaches from across the continent have shared their thoughts:

Emerse Faé (Côte d'Ivoire): "The draw sets the stage for our title defense. Every group will be a challenge."

Marc Brys (Cameroon): "It's a chance to prove our strength. We're ready for whoever we face."

17:25 GMT: Teams to Watch - The Contenders and Underdogs

Senegal : Led by Pape Thiaw, the Lions of Teranga aim to reclaim the title they won in 2021.

: Led by Pape Thiaw, the Lions of Teranga aim to reclaim the title they won in 2021. Morocco : The host nation is determined to leverage home advantage and their 2022 World Cup momentum.

: The host nation is determined to leverage home advantage and their 2022 World Cup momentum. Botswana & Comoros: Making only their second appearances, these underdogs will be eager to surprise.

17:15 GMT: The Mohammed V National Theatre Shines Bright

Tonight's venue, the Mohammed V National Theatre, has been transformed into a cultural and footballing hub.

Adorned with the vibrant AFCON 2025 logo, the theatre embodies Morocco's rich heritage and the grandeur of African football's biggest night.

17:05 GMT: One Hour to Go!

Our guests for tonight have are arriving and it is colourful

17:00 GMT: One Hour to Go!

We're now just an hour away from the official draw. The stage is set, and the excitement is palpable.

Who will land in the "Group of Death"? Who will face an easier path? Stay with us for live updates as it all unfolds at 18:00 GMT!

16:55 GMT: Group Stage Format

Here's a quick reminder of the tournament structure:

24 teams divided into 6 groups of 4.

divided into of 4. Top 2 teams from each group, plus the 4 best third-placed teams, advance to the knockout stage.

16:50 GMT: Who's Watching?

Fans from over 90 countries will tune in to the live broadcast via CAF TV, beIN Sports, SuperSport, and other global platforms.

This worldwide reach underscores the tournament's role in uniting Africa and beyond.

16:45 GMT: Coaches' Perspectives

Over 20 national team coaches have attended a pre-draw workshop to align on tournament logistics. The coaches, including Emerse Faé (Côte d'Ivoire) and Pape Thiaw (Senegal), are eager to see their opponents.

"Tonight is key for planning," said Rigobert Song, former Cameroon coach. "Preparation starts now."

16:50 GMT: Morocco's Cultural Showcase

Tonight's event is not just about football. Musical performances by RedOne, Gims, and Moroccan stars will highlight the nation's rich cultural heritage.

This fusion of sport and culture ensures the draw is a celebration of African identity.

16:45 GMT: Behind the Scenes with Draw Assistants

Draw assistants Serge Aurier, Aliou Cissé, Joseph Yobo, and Mustapha Hadji have been briefed on their roles. The iconic players will not only pull the draw balls but also share insights into the groups formed.

This mix of tactical minds and football legends adds an extra layer of prestige to tonight's event.

16:35 GMT: Teams to Watch

Several teams come into this draw with momentum:

Senegal : The reigning AFCON champions (2021) are looking to reclaim their throne.

: The reigning AFCON champions (2021) are looking to reclaim their throne. Côte d'Ivoire : Defending champions from the 2023 edition, aiming to go back-to-back.

: Defending champions from the 2023 edition, aiming to go back-to-back. Morocco: The host nation is riding a wave of confidence after a flawless qualification campaign.

On the flip side, underdogs like Botswana and Comoros are hoping to create a Cinderella story.

16:30 GMT: Legends Reflect on AFCON Memories

As the final draw approaches, African legends like Mustapha Hadji and Patrick Mboma have been reminiscing about their AFCON journeys.

Hadji: "AFCON is more than just football; it's a celebration of African unity and culture."

Mboma: "I remember the roar of the crowd in 2000. Tonight's draw is the first step for every nation dreaming of glory."

16:20 GMT: A Look at the Host Nation - Morocco

Morocco is no stranger to hosting major tournaments. From the 1988 AFCON to the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup, the country has consistently set high standards.

The Atlas Lions, buoyed by their historic 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinal run, are favorites to shine on home soil. Can they break their 50-year title drought?

16:15 GMT: Legends in Attendance

Among tonight's special guests are African icons Patrick Mboma, Essam El Hadary, and Gervinho, who have each left an indelible mark on the competition.

16:06 GMT: The New Logo and Trophy

Morocco unveiled a stunning new AFCON logo inspired by traditional Moroccan zellij mosaic art, symbolizing unity and creativity. The trophy has also been redesigned to reflect the tournament's prestige.

16:00 GMT: Excitement Builds in Rabat

As the clock ticks closer to the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON 2025 Final Draw, the atmosphere in Rabat is electric. The Mohammed V National Theatre is now fully prepped, with final rehearsals underway.

Fans are already gathering at viewing centers across Africa, eager to see their teams' group stage fate.

🎤 Stay tuned for exclusive interviews with coaches, legends, and key dignitaries arriving for this prestigious event.

Counting down the moments! Everything is ready for the #TotalEnergiesAFCON2025 Final Draw. 🌍 pic.twitter.com/ICygSCQFc3-- CAF_Online (@CAF_Online) January 27, 2025

16:00 GMT: 2 Hours to Go!

The stage is set. The theatre is filling up, and the world is watching. Stay with us for more updates as we approach the moment when Africa's best discover their paths to glory.

15:55 GMT: Where to Watch

The draw will be broadcast live in over 90 countries and streamed on CAF's official platforms, including CAF TV (YouTube). Check out the full list of broadcasters on our official website.

Watch it live, wherever you are! Find out where to tune in for the #TotalEnergiesAFCON2025 Final Draw tonight. 🌍 pic.twitter.com/n4DUzVWBKS-- CAF_Online (@CAF_Online) January 27, 2025

15:50 GMT: Morocco's Legacy

Morocco's AFCON legacy dates back to their maiden title in 1976. Hosting the tournament offers the Atlas Lions a chance for redemption after a Round of 16 exit in 2021.

15:45 GMT: Coaches Gather for Workshop

Yesterday, most of the head coaches attended a pre-draw workshop in Rabat, where they were briefed on tournament logistics, including the innovative Team Base Camps concept. This marks a critical step in their preparations for December.

15:40 GMT: Historical Highlights

Most Titles: Egypt leads the way with seven championships.

Egypt leads the way with seven championships. Defending Champions: Côte d'Ivoire, who lifted the trophy on home soil in 2023, are aiming for back-to-back wins.

15:35 GMT: Spotlight on the Teams

From defending champions Côte d'Ivoire to debutants like Botswana, the tournament promises a thrilling mix of established powerhouses and rising stars. Check out our team profiles on our website www.cafonline.com.

A big moment with names to match! Meet the #TotalEnergiesAFCON2025 Final Draw Assistants. 💫 pic.twitter.com/DybNGzPuXM-- CAF_Online (@CAF_Online) January 27, 2025

15:30 GMT: Draw Assistants Announced

African football legends Mustapha Hadji, Serge Aurier, Aliou Cisse, and Joseph Yobo will assist with the draw. These icons, who have left an indelible mark on AFCON history, will provide expert insights into tonight's groupings.

Our legends weigh in on how their nations' groups might shape up after the #TotalEnergiesAFCON2025 Final Draw! 🗳️What's your prediction for the groups? pic.twitter.com/4DmGLtrh6r-- CAF_Online (@CAF_Online) January 27, 2025

15:25 GMT:

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Morocco Africa Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Draw Procedure Explained

Pot 1 : Morocco (hosts), Senegal, Egypt, Algeria, Nigeria, Côte d'Ivoire.

: Morocco (hosts), Senegal, Egypt, Algeria, Nigeria, Côte d'Ivoire. Pot 2 : Cameroon, Mali, Tunisia, South Africa, DR Congo, Burkina Faso.

: Cameroon, Mali, Tunisia, South Africa, DR Congo, Burkina Faso. Pot 3 : Gabon, Angola, Zambia, Uganda, Equatorial Guinea, Benin.

: Gabon, Angola, Zambia, Uganda, Equatorial Guinea, Benin. Pot 4: Mozambique, Comoros, Tanzania, Sudan, Zimbabwe, Botswana.

The draw will determine the six groups for the tournament, scheduled to run from 21 December 2025 to 18 January 2026.

Putting the pots in place ahead of the big day. 🤩#TotalEnergiesAFCON2025 pic.twitter.com/dZi8IelQ58-- CAF_Online (@CAF_Online) January 27, 2025

15:20 GMT: How the Draw Works

Here's how tonight's draw will unfold:

The 24 teams will be divided into six groups of four .

. Teams are seeded into four pots based on their FIFA rankings, with Morocco automatically occupying Group A1 as hosts.

automatically occupying as hosts. The top two teams from each group, along with the four best third-placed teams, will advance to the knockout stage.

15:15 GMT: History in the Making

This will be the 35th edition of AFCON, a tournament that has grown from just three teams in 1957 to a continental showcase featuring 24 nations. Morocco, a country that reached the 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinals, is ready to write a new chapter in African football history.

15:10 GMT: Musical Entertainment and Star-Studded Lineup

Tonight's event promises not just football drama but cultural flair. Renowned Moroccan producer RedOne will lead the musical performances, joined by Gims, Nouamane Lahlou, and Hatim Ammour. Hosting the evening are Djimon Hounsou and Nabila Kilani, adding glamour and elegance to the event.

15:05 GMT: Host Nation Morocco Prepares to Shine

Morocco, hosting the tournament for the first time since 1988, has left no stone unturned in its preparations. The Mohammed V National Theatre, inaugurated in 1961, has been transformed into a stunning venue for tonight's proceedings. With its blend of Moroccan heritage and modernity, it embodies the spirit of AFCON.

15:00 GMT: The draw will kick off at 18:00 GMT, but until then, we'll bring you all the essential build-up, including insights into the teams, coaches, the history of AFCON, and more.

15:00 GMT: The live updates will run from 15:00 GMT to 20:00 GMT, with the main draw starting at 18:00 GMT. Stay tuned for minute-by-minute updates, historical insights, interviews, and the latest from Rabat as the stage is set for the 35th edition of the AFCON.

15:00 GMT: Our live coverage of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Morocco 2025 Final Draw, coming to you from the stunning Mohammed V National Theatre in Rabat.Stay tuned as we bring you minute-by-minute updates of this much-anticipated event that will shape Africa's premier football tournament.

📅 Key Details:

Event Time : Draw begins at 18:00 GMT (19:00 local time).

: Draw begins at 18:00 GMT (19:00 local time). Host : Morocco, hosting AFCON for the first time since 1988.

: Morocco, hosting AFCON for the first time since 1988. Format: 24 teams to be drawn into six groups of four.

💡 Did you know? This year's tournament will feature a record-breaking prize pool, underscoring CAF's commitment to elevating African football. More on that later!

15:00 GMT: Welcome to CAFOnline.com's live coverage of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Morocco 2025 Final Draw, taking place at the Mohammed V National Theatre in Rabat. This highly anticipated event will reveal the group stage matchups for the 24 qualified teams as they prepare to battle for Africa's most prestigious football trophy.