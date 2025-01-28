Zambia Unveil Swiss Coach Häuptle to Lead National Team

25 January 2025
Council of Southern African Football Associations (Johannesburg)

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has announced the appointment of Nora Häuptle, a former Swiss national team defender, as the new head coach of the Copper Queens on a three-year contract.

Häuptle, who has also led the Ghanaian national side, brings a wealth of experience and has been tasked with taking Zambia to the next level.

"One of the main goals is to win the CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations in July, but also to qualify the team for the 2026 edition, which will serve as a stepping stone for the 2027 FIFA World Cup," FAZ President Andrew Kamanga said.

Häuptle will be assisted by Swiss national Philippe Hasler, and local coaches Charles Haalubono and Enala Phiri.

"We decided to include local coaches within the technical staff to ensure a transfer of skills. It is crucial in the long term that our national teams are led by competent local coaches. To achieve this, we are investing in their training," Kamanga said.

Kamanga thanked the government of Zambia, under the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema, for their support in facilitating the appointment of Häuptle.

"Thanks to the President's vision, we have expanded our partnership with the Ministry of Youth, Sports, and Arts to specifically include women's football. This appointment is part of this broader effort to promote excellence," Kamanga said.

