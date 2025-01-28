Uganda: UPDF Gears Up for Expanded Peacekeeping Role in Somalia

The mission, which began operations on January 1, 2025, will run for the next five years and has seen Uganda take control of two additional sectors--sectors 1 and 3--previously managed by Burundian forces.

The Uganda People's Defense Forces (UPDF) are preparing to assume a larger peacekeeping role in Somalia, under the newly launched African Union Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM).

The mission, which began operations on January 1, 2025, will run for the next five years and has seen Uganda take control of two additional sectors--sectors 1 and 3--previously managed by Burundian forces.

The move has been welcomed with optimism in Uganda, with officials praising the UPDF's commitment to professionalism.

Brigadier General Felix Kulayigye, the UPDF spokesperson, voiced the military's enthusiasm for the expanded role, stating, "This new additional role means we have done a great job, and we are excited to take it."

The UPDF's involvement in Somalia has been ongoing for several years, and the troops have faced a range of challenges in the volatile region.

Uganda initially deployed over 12,000 soldiers to Somalia, but that number has since been reduced to about 3,000, as other peacekeeping missions took on more responsibilities.

Kulayigye assured the public that the military is well-prepared to handle the increased demands.

"Before we had more soldiers there than we do today. When other stakeholders came on board, we withdrew some troops. For now, we are just waiting for instructions and we will be ready to send more soldiers to take on the new role," he explained.

While the military's excitement is palpable, the expanded deployment has sparked concerns among opposition politicians.

Critics are calling for greater scrutiny and accountability before additional troops are deployed to Somalia. Buhweju County Member of Parliament Francis Mwijukye voiced his concerns, questioning the management of funds allocated to the peacekeeping mission.

"UPDF should account to Parliament for the funds they receive from development partners to keep our soldiers there. Some of our sons have not been paid since January 2024, and yet development partners like the UN and the European Union are funding military operations in Somalia, including equipment and remuneration of personnel," Mwijukye remarked.

Similarly, Derrick Nyeko, the shadow minister for security, raised alarms about the welfare of the UPDF soldiers currently stationed in Somalia.

"We can't send additional troops to Somalia if the living conditions of our soldiers there are worrying. Some don't even have usable equipment like basic necessities," he noted.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Arms and Armies Somalia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Nyeko cautioned that deploying more soldiers under these conditions could potentially lead to issues of criminality, with negative legal and reputational consequences for Uganda.

As the UPDF prepares to embark on this new chapter in Somalia, the debate continues over how to balance military readiness with the need for transparency and accountability.

With the pressure mounting both domestically and internationally, the military's actions in the coming months will likely shape the future of Uganda's involvement in peacekeeping efforts in Somalia.