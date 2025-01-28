Uganda: Luwero Faces Coffee Quality Crisis As Authorities Struggle With Enforcement

Grace Ewiku, deputy commander of the Agriculture Police's Crop Protection Unit, has voiced her frustration over the ongoing decline in coffee quality in Luweero, despite efforts to enforce quality standards.

Speaking at a meeting in Kasana, Ewiku highlighted the negative impact of premature harvesting, poor post-harvest handling, and improper wet coffee processing on the region's coffee industry, which has tarnished Uganda's reputation on the international market.

"It's unfortunate that traders and processors, who are fully aware of the policies governing quality coffee production, continue to engage in harvesting green coffee. This coffee rots in stores, affecting the international market," Ewiku lamented.

While the Ministry of Agriculture, the police, and other stakeholders have taken steps to confiscate green cherries from traders, the practice persists, driven by financial greed, Ewiku explained.

However, allegations of corruption and misconduct within the enforcement process have surfaced. Kawonawo Kizza, a coffee trader, criticized law enforcement for only partially destroying confiscated coffee and accused them of reselling the rest.

"Law enforcers pour only a small percentage of the confiscated coffee. They keep the larger portion and sell it later. How does this promote quality coffee production when the enforcers themselves are culprits?" Kizza charged.

Richard Mutiibwa, a farmer, also alleged corruption within the Uganda Quality Coffee Traders and Processors Association (UQCTPA), claiming that his coffee was confiscated unfairly and that he overheard one officer admitting to the act due to a financial dispute.

In defense, Sammy Yiga Muwonge, Project Coordinator of UQCTPA, dismissed the allegations as unfounded, maintaining that the association's focus was on improving coffee quality, not personal gains.

He also reassured that the team previously part of the Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA) would continue their efforts to support coffee quality, though under the Ministry of Agriculture.

Ewiku further called for improved security measures to prevent theft of coffee and urged the Ministry of Agriculture to set up a dedicated site for destroying substandard coffee, as the current lack of such a facility complicates enforcement.

As discussions continue, the coffee industry in Luwero remains at a critical juncture, with hopes that concerted efforts from all stakeholders will help restore the country's coffee reputation globally.