Namibia: 'I'm Thankful' - Former Unam Official After being Cleared of Corruption

Former University of Namibia (Unam) pro vice chancellor for administration and finance has expressed a mix of emotions following his acquittal in a high-profile corruption case.

After a decade-long legal battle, Boniface Mutumba was found not guilty in the Windhoek Regional Court last Monday, alongside his co-accused, Ruben Prinz.

In a statement issued shortly after the verdict, Mutumba shared feelings of intense relief, gratitude and a sense of vindication.

"I am thankful for the justice delivered by the competent court," he said.

Mutumba and Prinz were initially charged with using their positions at Unam to corruptly award a N$16.2 million construction contract for a student hostel at the Neudamm campus to a company without the necessary qualifications.

Speaking to The Namibian on Saturday, Mutumba addressed the broader issue of media responsibility, particularly with regard to balanced reporting in high-profile cases.

He said the 2014 media coverage of the case failed to afford him the right to respond adequately to the allegations, contributing to reputational harm.

"The role of the media in shaping public perception cannot be overstated.

"I urge media houses to ensure they do not undermine the presumption of innocence, a fundamental principle of our legal system, especially when reporting on allegations before court," he added.

Mutumba further emphasised the importance of maintaining integrity in public institutions and fostering an environment where talented individuals can thrive without the shadow of unfounded allegations.

He encouraged leaders of public institutions to handle crises with wisdom and transparency, so as not to undermine the recruitment and retention of skilled professionals.

"I encourage leaders and managers of public institutions in Namibia to mitigate against negative publicity in the governance of institutions under their leadership and management. Bad publicity can make it harder for public institutions of Namibia to attract talented and skilled employees."

Mutumba added that although media houses can never fully control the narrative about bad publicity, they are encouraged to keep an eye on it and they should always strive to put out fires before they spread too far.

"For instance, when media reports on allegations before court, there is need to exercise circumspection by avoiding news coverage undermining the presumption of innocence as a fundamental principle of the common law," he said.

The case, which stemmed from allegations of tender irregularities dating back to 2013, had remained unresolved for nearly ten years.

The charges centred around claims that C and K Construction and Electrical, the company awarded the contract, lacked the technical and financial capabilities to handle the project.

A university-appointed consultant had recommended a different contractor, but the tender was awarded to C and K Construction for a price higher than the recommended bid.

After several months of proceedings and the testimony of nine state witnesses, Mutumba's legal team, led by lawyer Slysken Makando, successfully argued for his discharge, citing a lack of evidence to substantiate the charges. Prinz's attorney, Jefta Tjitemisa, made similar arguments for his client.