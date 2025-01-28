Namibia: Education Ministry Addresses Student Placement Challenges, Secures Additional Funding for Furniture

The Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture says it is currently working to resolve countrywide placement challenges, while also tackling issues in the Zambezi region and securing additional resources for schools.

Most regions have successfully placed Grade 1 and Grade 8 pupils, while Advanced Subsidiary (AS) level pupils are currently being placed, executive director of education Sanet Steenkamp said on Monday.

Problems still persist especially in the Zambezi region due to a double intake of AS level students, she said.

Additionally, the education ministry is working with the Ministry of Finance and Public Enterprises to secure additional teaching posts for this year.

Steenkamp said an extra N$44 million has been made available to supply all 14 regions with sufficient school furniture.

"The ministry has also made additional funding available to all the regions for furniture, with a list of service providers that can be directly contacted to provide furniture," she said.

Parents moving their children away from the region where the children were originally placed to gain access to a school they prefer are also causing significant problems, she said.

Steenkamp warned that the education ministry may soon be forced to make the decision to refer parents back to their children's original placement.