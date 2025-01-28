Namibia: Second Suspect in Namdia Diamond Robbery Released From Hospital

National police spokesperson deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi has confirmed the discharge of the second Namib Desert Diamonds (Namdia) diamond heist suspect.

Sam Shololo (45) has been discharged from a state hospital in Windhoek, she said on Monday.

Shololo is alleged to have suffered several gunshot wounds and was hospitalised on 18 January, which was the night of the robbery.

Co-accused Joel Angula (45) appeared in court last week on charges of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, the possession of uncut diamonds, and two counts of attempted murder.

Namdia security chief Francis Eiseb (57) was killed during the incident.