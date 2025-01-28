South Africa: Salute to Police Officers!

The blood, sweat and tears of the men and women in blue have been honoured at the official National Police Day event.

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu said National Police Day, which was held in Durban on Monday, 27 January, is a platform to recognise the sacrifices, courage and unwavering dedication of the members of the South African Police Service (SAPS).

"Today, we pause to reflect on your invaluable contributions, to honour your service and reaffirm our commitment to supporting and strengthening our police service," Mchunu told officers at the event.

With South Africa having marked 30 Years of Freedom and Democracy last year, Mchunu said the journey of transformation towards a democratic South Africa has been characterised by significant shifts in creating a police service "for the people, by the people".

This year, National Police Day was held under the theme: "Celebrating 30 Years of Policing in Democracy".

In 2005, Cabinet approved 27 January as National Police Day -- a day set aside to remember the sacrifices made by men and women in blue.

"We transitioned from a past marked by division to a future founded on unity, justice and human rights," Mchunu said.

Throughout the years, SAPS has played a critical role in strengthening democracy, protecting citizens and ensuring that every South African can live in safety and dignity.

"You are the shield between law-abiding citizens and those who wish to inflict harm upon them. You are the first line of defence in our fight against crime, corruption and lawlessness.

"We gather here at Kings Park Athletic Stadium, not only as officials and law enforcement personnel but as a unified force standing against crime and injustice.

"As officers of the law, you bear the immense responsibility of ensuring peace, maintaining order and bringing justice to those who seek to undermine our nation's security. Every day, you put your lives on the line, facing unimaginable dangers to safeguard our communities.

"You leave your families to serve the greater family that is our beloved country. Your sacrifices do not go unnoticed. On behalf of the government of the Republic of South Africa and the people you so diligently protect, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to each and every one of you. We honour your bravery. We respect your resilience, and we salute your dedication," Mchunu said.

Crime, however, remains one of the greatest challenges facing the nation.

"We will not falter in our duty to dismantle criminal networks, to root out corruption and to restore public confidence in law enforcement. We recognise that policing is not just about enforcement; it is about service.

"It is about building trust between officers and communities, ensuring that every citizen regardless of where they live feels safe, protected and heard," Mchunu said.

The Minister said the trust of the people in the SAPS is the greatest weapon.

"Our strength lies in the bonds we forge with our communities. The more we work together, the stronger we become in our mission to eradicate crime. A police service that commands the trust of the people is a police service that can truly make a difference.

"We must continuously invest in training, technology, and community partnerships to enhance our effectiveness. A police service that adapts, innovates, and works hand in hand with the people is a police service that can truly serve and protect," the Minister said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Honouring the legacy

At its last annual Police Commemoration Day in September last year, SAPS honoured 39 officers, who died in the line of duty between 01 April 2023 to 31 March 2024.

SAPS also has the South African Police Service Education Trust (SAPSET), which was officially established on 23 November 2010. The objective is to provide financial and resource support to the children of fallen heroes and heroines, who died in the line of duty.

To date, SAPSET has assisted 1 631 children; 21 have graduated, and 155 have matriculated. To date, SAPSET has raised over R17 million.

According to SAPS, operational members' danger allowance was increased from R400 to R700 as from April 2022.