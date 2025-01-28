Mozambique: Police Must 'Regain the People's Trust'

Maputo — Mozambican President Daniel Chapo on Monday swore into office Joaquim Sive as the new General Commander of the Mozambican Police (PRM), telling him that his task "is to regain the people's trust in the police'.

That meant "re-establishing regular contact with the communities, and reactivating the community police councils', he said.

Every member of the police, added Chapo, "should be a genuine patriot'. Before demanding that other citizens comply with what is stipulated in the Constitution, "he must comply with it'.

A policeman "should be the example of a good Mozambican citizen', he said. He must be a citizen "who brings honour to the State in whose name he acts'.

Chapo stressed the need to confront organised crime, particularly terrorism and kidnappings, so as to ensure that "security again becomes a reality for all Mozambicans'.

This is "a time for changes', the President told his audience, "changes that will allow us to be more efficient and effective, maximising the few resources we possess so that we achieve different results'.

"No result is achieved without discipline', Chapo warned, urging the new commander that "leadership by example produces the best results'.

"Terrorism, kidnappings, money-laundering, incitement to violence, violent demonstrations, compliance with illegal orders are among the most visible threats to public order, security and tranquillity', he said, "and so fighting against them and eradicating them must be a priority'.

"We have to be more pro-active', urged Chapo, "instead of waiting for things to happen and looking for solutions afterwards'.

He reaffirmed his commitment "to equip our forces with infrastructures, resources and capacities so that they can respond to the current challenges inherent to internal security'.