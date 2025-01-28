Mauritius: Prime Minister Visits Grand Bassin to Ensure Readiness for Maha Shivratree Festival

In the context of the forthcoming Maha Shivratree festival, the Prime Minister, Dr Navinchandra Ramgoolam, carried out a site visit at Grand Bassin, this morning.

The objective of the site visit was to ensure that all necessary arrangements were in place to enable all devotees to complete their pilgrimage and perform their prayers in the best conditions.

Various Ministers from the Taskforce on Maha Shivratree and Thaipoosam Cavadee accompanied the Prime Minister. Relevant stakeholders from the Police Force, the Central Water Authority, the Central Electricity Board, the National Development Unit, and representatives of Ministries were in attendance. The Prime Minister and the Task Force delegation thus assessed the venue, including the infrastructure and facilities set up to welcome the pilgrims.

In a statement, the Prime Minister affirmed that the visit enabled the Task Force to take cognizance of the conditions in which the pilgrims would carry out their prayers and find required solutions to prevailing inconveniences. He expressed satisfaction with the ongoing works while lauding the contribution of the different stakeholders.

Moreover, the Prime Minister emphasised the need for all devotees to understand the sanctity of the Maha Shivatree festival, and to honour and respect its profound spiritual significance. "Each and every pilgrim should be able to perform their prayers and rituals in a sacred and pious environment," he said.

With regard to oversized Kanwars that had previously led to tragic incidents, Dr Navinchandra Ramgoolam called upon pilgrims carrying Kanwars to abide by Government's new regulations such as limitation on size, and the prohibition of using generators. He urged devotees to undertake their pilgrimage with discipline, and cautioned that stringent actions would be applied by the Police for any offence committed.