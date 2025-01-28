Nigeria: Govt Approves Reconstruction of Dei-Dei Market-Life Camp Road

28 January 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Hussein Yahaya

The FCT Minister, Barr. Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, on Saturday, commissioned the 5km temporary access road connecting Saburi 1 and 2 communities to the Outer Northern Expressway (ONEX) and the old Keffi, Dei-Dei International market road in the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

During the commissioning, the minister announced the federal government's approval for the reconstruction of Dei-Dei International Market Road to Life Camp, assuring that the project will commence in February and be completed by the end of the year.

He stated, "Mr President has directed that this Dei-Dei International Market Road should be reconstructed to Life Camp, so that the market can come back to what it used to be as an international market. So, be assured that in the next one month, we will flag it off and I can assure you, before the end of this year, we will come back and commission it."

Speaking to the residents of Saburi, Wike emphasised the commitment of the current administration to delivering on its promises.

He said, "Let me thank the people of Saburi for mobilising yourselves to show appreciation for what the president has done, remembering the communities that makeup AMAC.

 

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.