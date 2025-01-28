East Africa: EAC Unveils Single Customs Platform to Ease Trade

Arusha, Tanzania — The East African Community (EAC) Secretariat has launched an upgraded Single Customs Territory (SCT) Centralised Platform to enable real-time customs and trade data exchange across Partner States' Customs and Ports Authorities.

The platform was unveiled at the EAC Secretariat Headquarters in Arusha during the International Customs Day celebration under the theme, 'Customs Delivering on its Commitment to Efficiency, Security, and Prosperity.'

EAC Secretary General Veronica Nduva emphasized the platform's role in advancing regional integration and facilitating trade by addressing delays, non-tariff barriers, and inefficiencies in cross-border transactions.

"The SCT framework simplifies, automates, and accelerates goods movement across the EAC. By enabling real-time information sharing, the Centralised Platform is pivotal in reducing transaction costs and boosting trade efficiency," said Nduva.

Since its inception in 2017, the platform has supported intra-regional trade, exports, transit goods, and certificates of origin.

Recent upgrades include integrating maritime trade, managing Regional Authorised Economic Operators, and sharing scanner images for customs transparency, beginning with Kenya and Uganda.

Nduva highlighted complementary initiatives, including the establishment of over 15 One-Stop Border Posts, cutting border crossing times by 70 percent and saving $63 million annually.

Additionally, 274 Non-Tariff Barriers (NTBs) have been resolved since 2007, with a dedicated NTB app simplifying reporting.

"Platforms like the Regional Electronic Cargo Tracking System (RECTS) ensure real-time cargo monitoring, reducing delays and enhancing security," she added.

Currently, customs systems in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, and Burundi, as well as port authorities in Kenya and Tanzania, are linked to the platform, with plans to integrate more states and agencies.

TradeMark Africa Director for Digital Trade Erick Sirali lauded the platform for automating customs processes, saying it ensures faster clearance, reduces delays, and boosts transparency to benefit ordinary East Africans.