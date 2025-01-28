As fighting intensifies between the Rwanda-backed M23 rebel group and Congolese forces, UN chief of Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix underscored the critical state of the battle for eastern DRC's regional capital Goma, describing the crisis as "volatile and dangerous".

In a briefing on Monday, Mr. Lacroix told journalists in New York that some staff from the UN's Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) was forced to seek shelter for a few hours due to the ongoing conflict.

He explained that this had "limited their ability to have the full level of information that they would have gotten if they had not been sheltering", making it difficult to assess the fast-evolving situation.

Mr. Lacroix said that peacekeepers remain in their positions but noted that safety was "paramount" for non-essential personnel and their dependents, who have been relocated away from Goma.

He confirmed that MONUSCO personnel would continue to deliver on their mandate to the best of their ability, including protecting civilians and disarming combatants in accordance with international humanitarian law.

"The fate of the millions of civilians living in Goma or having been displaced is really the priority, along with the safety and security of UN personnel," Mr. Lacroix said.

Humanitarian catastrophe

Bruno Lemarquis, UN Deputy Special Representative, Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator in the DRC, briefed the press from the ground and painted a grim picture of the humanitarian crisis.

"What is unfolding in Goma is coming on top of already one of the most protracted, complex, serious humanitarian crises on Earth, with close to 6.5 million displaced people in the country, including close to three million displaced people in North Kivu," he said.

He described scenes of mass displacement and violence: "Civilians are taking the brunt of the escalating hostilities", with heavy artillery fire "directed at the city centre" including a maternity hospital.

"For example, several shells struck the Charity Maternity Hospital in central Goma, killing and injuring civilians, including newborn and pregnant women," he emphasised.

"[Hospitals] are struggling to manage the influx of wounded people," he said, noting that basic services, including water, electricity and internet, are severely disrupted.

Mr. Lemarquis called for temporary humanitarian pauses to facilitate the safe evacuation of civilians and ensure aid delivery. "We must act now to prevent further loss of life and alleviate the suffering of the people of Goma," he urged.

Rwanda's role

Responding to questions about Rwanda's involvement, Mr. Lacroix confirmed the presence of Rwandan troops supporting M23 in Goma, citing significant troop numbers.

He condemned the killing of peacekeepers, noting that three had died, including two from South Africa and one from Uruguay, with 12 others injured.

The Under-Secretary-General reiterated the UN's call for all parties, including Rwanda, to respect the safety and security of UN personnel.

Regarding Rwanda's role as a leading troop-contributing country to UN missions, Mr. Lacroix stated, "At this moment, we have to focus on the emergency, with saving as many lives as possible, and trying to bring about the cessation of hostilities."

Diplomatic efforts

Mr Lacroix reaffirmed the UN's commitment to supporting regional peace initiatives, welcoming the East African Community's plan for a summit on 28 January and an African Union Peace and Security Council session on Tuesday.

Both officials stressed the urgency of international engagement, with Mr. Lemarquis highlighting a recent $70 million allocation from the Central Emergency Response Fund to support humanitarian efforts.

The press conference concluded with a stark message from Mr. Lacroix: "I urge the international community to intensify its engagement to prevent the bloodshed and to support the humanitarian response. We must act now."