Tunisia: President Kais Saied Meets Visiting Icesco Director-General [upd 1]

Tunis — President Kais Saied met on Monday at Carthage Palace with Director-General of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (ICESCO), Dr Salem bin Mohammed Al-Malik.

The President of the Republic recalled the importance of education, science and culture as strategic sectors that measure the progress of peoples and countries, which requires continuous work to keep up with the rapid developments in the entire world and to develop educational curricula and scientific concepts, in addition to keeping pace with developments in all fields of science.

In this context, the Head of State stressed the importance that Tunisia has given and continues to give to education, culture and science, according to a statement from the Presidency.

"It is not by chance that the creation of the High Council of Education was included in the text of the Constitution, and such a choice reflects the status of education in our country".

In this context, the President of the Republic referred to the many historical milestones that Tunisia has witnessed in the reform of education, noting that the call for reform in general was initiated by a number of Tunisian scholars and popularised outside the country.

The Head of State stressed the importance of the responsibility entrusted to the ICESCO, as these sectors are considered the first barrier against all forms of extremism, intellectual rigidity and terrorism.

The work must be done jointly by all member states of this organisation in order to meet the challenges posed by technological, scientific and knowledge developments, the same statement quoted him as saying.

The President of the Republic believed that it was the duty of all Member States to work together to develop the human soul and the capacities of their peoples so that they are in tune with their times, rooted in their values and effective contributors to human knowledge.

He praised the existing cooperation between Tunisia and ICESCO, noting in this context that there are major projects to which ICESCO can contribute, such as the World Calligraphy Centre "Iqra", initiated by the President of the Republic in 2020.

The Head of State also stressed that the future of all societies depends on the development of their cultures and the development of their educational curricula in all types of sciences, for a future that shines its light on all humanity.

In a statement after the meeting, the ICESCO Director General said he had requested that his organisation's Executive Council meeting, to be hosted by Tunisia next month, be held under the patronage of the President of the Republic.

Tunisia "will remain a beacon of science, culture, literature, heritage and history," he stressed.