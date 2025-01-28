Malawi: MRA Deputy Commissioner Ralph Banda and Five Others Suspended Over Misconduct Allegations

28 January 2025
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

The Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) has suspended Deputy Commissioner for Domestic Taxes Technical, Ralph Banda, alongside five other employees over allegations of misconduct.

Banda is accused of irregularly conducting a tax appeal hearing, while Enock Hapala, a Manager in Domestic Taxes Technical, faces similar accusations. The suspensions were announced in an Administrative Notice dated January 20, 2025, in line with the MRA's Conditions of Service and Disciplinary and Grievance Handling Code.

Also suspended is Rodgers Mapando, a Finance Officer in Mchinji, alleged to have reported to work under the influence of alcohol. Dennis Chitekwe, a driver in the Administration Department, is accused of failing to follow lawful instructions without justification.

In Blantyre, Revenue Officers Emily Aironi and Agatha Alexander are alleged to have demanded bribes from taxpayers to reduce their tax liabilities.

The MRA clarified that the suspensions are intended to facilitate investigations and do not imply guilt. The Authority has called on all staff to cooperate fully with the ongoing inquiries, emphasizing its commitment to professionalism and accountability.

This move reinforces the MRA's zero-tolerance policy toward misconduct as it works to maintain integrity within the organization.

