Somalia's Chief Justice Attends 8th Conference of Constitutional Court Presidents in Cairo

28 January 2025
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

The Chief Justice of the Federal Supreme Court of Somalia, Bashir Yusuf Ahmed, sand his accompanying delegation participated in the 8th Conference of Constitutional Court Presidents of African Countries, held in Cairo, Egypt.

The conference, which brought together representatives from 44 African nations, Arab countries, and international organizations, focused on the critical role of constitutional review in the judiciary and its impact on social development.

The two-day event featured a series of keynotes and discussions centered around the conference theme, offering a platform for sharing experiences and addressing the challenges faced by Supreme Courts and Constitutional Bodies across Africa.

Topics included strengthening the judiciary's role in constitutional development and enhancing justice services for society.

The gathering highlighted the importance of constitutional review processes in advancing legal frameworks and fostering social progress across the continent.

Read the original article on Radio Dalsan.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Radio Dalsan. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.