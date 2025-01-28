Africa: President Hassan Sheikh Attends Africa Energy Summit in Dar es Salaam

28 January 2025
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, has arrived in Dar es Salaam to participate in the "Mission 300" Africa Energy Summit, which officially began today.

This year's summit focuses on accelerating access to sustainable energy and brings together African leaders, international development organizations, private sector representatives, and energy experts.

The event aims to foster collaboration and innovation to address energy challenges across the continent.

During the summit, President Mohamud will present Somalia's vision for energy development, emphasizing the government's plans to enhance energy access while strengthening regional and international cooperation.

His participation underscores Somalia's commitment to addressing its energy challenges and promoting sustainable development through strategic partnerships.

Throughout the summit, President Mohamud is scheduled to engage in meetings with fellow leaders and key stakeholders, highlighting Somalia's determination to capitalize on energy collaboration opportunities to drive progress in the country's energy sector.

The summit will span several days, featuring discussions, presentations, and networking sessions designed to identify actionable strategies for scaling up energy access and advancing Africa's energy goals.

It serves as a crucial platform for fostering global cooperation and securing a sustainable energy future for the continent.

