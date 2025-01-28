Sudan: Minister of Energy and Oil Discusses With Indian Ambassador Resuming Cooperation With India in Petroleum Field

27 January 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Port-Sudan — The Minister of Energy and Oil, Dr. Mohieddin Naeem Mohamed Saeed, discussed in his office Monday with the Ambassador of India to Sudan the restoration of cooperation between Sudan and India in the field of petroleum.

This came upon his receipt of the invitation from India to participate in the Indian Energy Week to be held in New Delhi in next February, affirming the Ministry's participation with a high-level delegation of technicians and financial personnel.

He pointed out that this visit provides an opportunity to meet officials of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) to discuss opportunities for cooperation between the two countries in the oil sector.

It is to be noted that the Indian company was working in Sudan in the field of oil exploration and production, and that India was one of the first partners in extracting Sudanese oil with China.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.