Sudan: Minister of Energy and Oil Discusses With Indian Ambassador Resuming Cooperation With India in Petroleum Field

Port-Sudan — The Minister of Energy and Oil, Dr. Mohieddin Naeem Mohamed Saeed, discussed in his office Monday with the Ambassador of India to Sudan the restoration of cooperation between Sudan and India in the field of petroleum.

This came upon his receipt of the invitation from India to participate in the Indian Energy Week to be held in New Delhi in next February, affirming the Ministry's participation with a high-level delegation of technicians and financial personnel.

He pointed out that this visit provides an opportunity to meet officials of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) to discuss opportunities for cooperation between the two countries in the oil sector.

It is to be noted that the Indian company was working in Sudan in the field of oil exploration and production, and that India was one of the first partners in extracting Sudanese oil with China.