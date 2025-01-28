Namibia: EU Partners With UNDP Namibia and ACC to Launch N$20 Million Good Governance Project

The European Union, the United Nations Development Programme Namibia, and the Anti-Corruption Commission have launched a project to promote good governance in Namibia.

The ambassador of the European Union (EU) delegation to Namibia, Ana-Beatriz Martins, on Monday signed a contribution agreement with United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and government representatives for the 'Good Governance Project 2025 to 2029'.

The EU awarded a contract of N$20 million to the UNDP for the implementation of the five-year project, with the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) as a beneficiary.

Martins said the EU's commitment to the initiative is aligned with Namibia's national development agenda, notably the Fifth National Development Plan (NDP5) and the Harambee Prosperity Plan II.

"Both of these frameworks place an emphasis on the importance of transparent, accountable governance and the promotion of institutional integrity, as core pillars of Namibia's vision for sustainable development," she said.

Martins said the EU has established partnerships with governments, civil society, and international organisations in 40 countries to enhance transparency, strengthen justice systems, and ensure accountable governance.

UNDP Namibia's resident representative, Alka Bhatia, said the project is important for addressing governance challenges and building a culture of integrity.

"Corruption is a complex and persistent social, political and economic problem that affects all countries and regions in the world. It erodes democracy, rule of law and citizen trust in public institutions," she said.

Bhatia said the main objectives of the project are to strengthen the management and technical capacity of the ACC through expertise, and to contribute to the effective implementation of the National Anti-Corruption Strategy and Action Plan.

"This is a historic milestone, among others because it has a noble aim of supporting the efforts of ACC to get rid of this menace of corruption in Namibia," said Erna van der Merve, the ACC's deputy director general.

She said the project would help reduce corruption and bribery in Namibia, promoting transparency and accountability in governance.