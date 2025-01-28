Mauritius: Government Unveils Plan for a More Dynamic International Relations Strategy

Under the heading A Bridge to the Future, the Government Programme 2025-2029 unveils the plan for a more dynamic international relations strategy to include, among others, Sovereignty and Territorial Integrity.

The key priorities identified in the plan concerning international relations strategy are:

Sovereignty and Territorial Integrity

To fulfil its commitment to restore the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Mauritius, Government will spare no effort to secure the support of the international community so that the country exercises effective sovereignty over the whole territory of the Republic of Mauritius as defined in the Constitution as well as over the vast maritime zones of the Chagos Archipelago.

Government will relentlessly pursue its engagement with various partners over the Archipelago, including Diego Garcia, so that development in and around the islands is beneficial to the nation at large and to persons of Chagossian origin living in Mauritius.

In that endeavour, Government will undertake an evaluation of the diplomacy and enhance the Foreign Service with a new legal framework and resources. Priority will be given to capacity building to enable the diplomacy to better promote the vital interests of Mauritius. A Centre for International Strategic Studies to promote capacity building and research will be set up.

Climate change and environmental sustainability

Government proposes measures to use developmental diplomacy to advance the interests of Mauritius and ensure that the country plays a more important role in Climate Diplomacy and Climate Justice. All opportunities arising from bilateral and multilateral cooperation will be exploited to issues such as climate change, sustainable development, the development of the ocean economy and security.

Climate diplomacy will be a cornerstone of foreign policy with the country being vocal in its call for greater access to Climate Finance to mitigate the challenges posed by climate change. A Regional Centre for Research and Education on Climate Change and Socio-Ecological Transformation will be set up. It will act as a platform for islanders in the Indian Ocean and beyond to discuss and act on challenges posed by climate change and ecological threats.

Government will also adopt a transformative and policy-driven approach to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030, centred on the principles of People, Planet and Prosperity. Mauritius will adhere to the principles of the Antigua and Barbuda Agenda for SIDS on climate resilience, preservation of biodiversity and the promotion of sustainable economic growth through investment in the ocean economy and renewable energy.

Regional Integration and International Trade

Government has outlined measures to strengthen regional dynamics. It will thus promote regional cooperation and enhance economic integration, particularly with the coastal States of the Indian Ocean while supporting the efforts of partners on the African Continent to achieve the ambitious goal proposed by the agreement on the creation of the African Continental Free Trade Area.

In addition, Mauritius will pursue the objective of the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) aimed at ensuring economic prosperity through regional integration, and enhance cooperation within the Southern African Development Community (SADC), the Indian Ocean Commission and the Indian Ocean Rim Association. Lobbying efforts will be maintained to ensure the extension of the African Growth and Opportunity Act on a long-term basis.

Government also intends to improve the legal framework to foster innovation and creativity, through treaties administered by the World Intellectual Property Organisation and the African Regional Intellectual Property Organisation.

In a bid to achieve its goal of increasing the share of wealth derived from the seas, Government will press for more equitable arrangements in the allocation of marine resources in the Indian Ocean. It will engage with neighbouring countries and other fishing nations so as to increase the contribution to the value chain in the fisheries industry.

Government will press for an enhanced Regional Maritime Security Architecture to tackle a broad range of illegal activities on the high seas as well as combat human and drug trafficking through increased surveillance capacity to beef up maritime security and protection of the Exclusive Economic Zone.