Mauritius: Government Programme 2025/29 - Strengthening Constitutional Rights of Elderly and Vulnerable Citizens

The implementation of major structural reforms in terms of legislative changes and strengthening of constitutional rights for the elderly, people living with disabilities and vulnerable citizens is one of the top priorities laid out in the Government Programme 2025-2029. The document was presented on Friday 24 January 2025 during the Presidential Address at the Sir Harilal Vaghjee Memorial Hall in Port Louis.

The focus is on creating a more inclusive society where the needs, rights, dignity and a sense of humanism shape the social system of the Republic of Mauritius. Fundamental reforms will be brought to the outdated social security and social integration operational system of the country. More attention will be devoted to the elderly, widows, orphans, people with disabilities, and the most vulnerable citizens.

Some of the measures include:

Enhancing training and employability of people living with disabilities;

Streamlining the Basic Retirement Pension entitlements for pensioners when traveling abroad and ensuring payment of the Portable Retirement Gratuity Fund benefits upon retirement;

Implementing a new fully integrated e-Social Security system to ensure efficient and effective service delivery; and

Research on the root causes of absolute and relative poverty, social stress, anxieties and distress proliferation in society.

The Government Programme 2025-2029 proposes to review existing legislation and enhance the services provided for the welfare of the elderly. A Senior Volunteer and Executive Programme will be set up. The aim is to encourage retirees to offer their services part-time to private and public organisations or to act as volunteers for NGOs and other charitable, educational or social institutions.

The establishment of an Ombudsperson for the elderly is also envisaged. In a bid to provide better care to our elders, services provided by private Elderly Care Facilities will be regulated.

Government will ensure that gradually the country adheres to international standards and conventions regarding the elderly, as well as people with disabilities, and national disasters refugees falling under the aegis of the State.

As regards social integration, Government will review the conceptual framework of the National Empowerment Foundation and the National Social Integration Foundation. The aim is to ensure beneficiaries are broadly involved in more participatory, horizontal programmes, while promoting innovative, artistic, socioecological and food security projects.