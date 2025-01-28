Congo-Kinshasa: Warring Parties Must Prioritise Civilian Protection and Humanitarian Access Amid 'Devastating Violence' in Goma

press release

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)'s regional and international partners must put pressure on all parties to the conflict in the east of the country -- including the Rwandan-backed M23 fighters, the Rwandan and Congolese armies, and their allies -- to prioritise the protection of civilians in the aftermath of the recent fighting in Goma, Amnesty International said today.

Responding to the escalation of violence in the region, Tigere Chagutah, Amnesty International's Regional Director for East and Southern Africa, said:

"Thousands of Congolese civilians are once again fleeing for their lives, in desperate need of safety and humanitarian aid."Civilians face a grave risk of human rights violations amid this latest escalation. Over the past year, both sides have ramped up their use of explosive weapons in densely populated areas, with devastating consequences for civilians."The M23, backed by Rwanda, must comply with international humanitarian law. They must ensure the safety of civilians, including human rights defenders and journalists, and those critical of Rwanda and the M23."Amnesty International calls on all parties to the conflict to prioritise the protection of civilians amid this devastating violence. With thousands in and around Goma seeking shelter, food, water, sanitation and healthcare, the parties to the conflict must allow the passage of safe and unrestricted humanitarian access to all those in need."

Devastating violence

On Monday (27 January), the M23 declared that it had seized control of Goma, the DRC's third-largest city and home to nearly two million people. This development occurred despite the UN Secretary General's call for Rwanda to withdraw its troops from the DRC and cease its support for the M23 fighters. Reports from the city described ongoing gunfire and explosions, alongside unverified reports on social media and by journalists of looting, indiscriminate shooting, and shelling in the city. The DRC government has not officially acknowledged losing control of Goma.

Humanitarian organisations, including Medecins Sans Frontieres, report that over 400,000 people were displaced in January due to the ongoing conflict in the region. Many sought refuge in and around Goma, a city that was already sheltering over 600,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs).

Reports from Rwandan media indicated that Rwanda has received several civilians seeking refuge, while others fled Goma to Bukavu, provincial capital of South Kivu, via Lake Kivu. Following the capture of Goma, the M23 ordered the suspension of all activities on the lake, which could hinder the movement of people fleeing the fighting in Goma. Certain areas of the city are without access to water and electricity, as the conflict has damaged critical infrastructure.

Military operation

On 18 January, the M23, backed by Rwandan forces, launched a military operation to expand its territory, violating a ceasefire agreement between Rwanda and the DRC established through the Luanda Peace Process. On 21 January, the M23 claimed to have captured several cities, including the strategically important supply city of Minova in South Kivu province, located about 20 kilometres from Goma across Lake Kivu.

On 24 January, heavy fighting was reported near Sake, more than 20 kilometres north-west of Goma, where the Armed Forces of the DRC (FARDC), supported by the Southern African Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (SAMIRDRC), UN forces (MONUSCO), and a coalition of militia groups, were seeking to halt the M23's advance toward Goma. The same day, a spokesperson for the M23, as well as Rwandan media, said the military governor of North Kivu, General Peter Cirimwami, was shot while visiting troops on the frontlines near Sake. His death was later confirmed by Congolese officials.

According to a statement issued on 25 January by the South African National Defence Force, nine South African soldiers deployed under SAMIRDRC and UN forces were killed in the fighting. Malawi authorities also reported the deaths of three of their soldiers serving in the SAMIRDRC.

The UN Security Council met on 26 January to assess the situation in North-Kivu. The next day, M23 rebels said they had taken control of Goma. In its statement, the Security Council condemned M23's advances in North-Kivu and called on the armed group to stop its offensive as it gave rise to a major humanitarian crisis and called for the protection of civilians. The Security Council also called for the withdrawal of the external forces from DRC and re-affirmed the sovereignty of the DRC. The Security Council's decisions should be respected and implemented by all parties.