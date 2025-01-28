Uganda: Four Bar Workers Arrested Over Murder of a Patron in Masindi

Police in Masindi have detained four women working at Good Life Bar and Lodge in Bulima Town Council for the murder of a patron, 49-year-old Francis Rickey Okello.

The suspects allegedly lured Okello into a lodge room under the pretense of offering sex before hacking him to death and stealing an unspecified amount of money.

According to the Albertine Region police spokesperson, Julius Hakiza, the incident occurred on the afternoon of January 25.

Okello reportedly arrived at the bar for drinks around 2pm and was later enticed by one of the workers, Beatrice Nakimuli, to accompany her to a room.

Once inside, Nakimuli was joined by three other women--Sharon Atuhura, Mercy Nahulira, and Annet Orishaba--who attacked Okello, fatally stabbed him with a knife, and emptied his pockets.

Hakiza confirmed that police arrived swiftly after being notified, recovering a blood-stained knife at the scene. The four women were promptly arrested and are currently in custody at Masindi Central Police Station.

"The bar is closed, the women are in jail, and a man has lost his life. It's senseless. Instead of resorting to crime, people should work hard to earn a living," Hakiza said.

Dr. Cosmas Byaruhanga, the Masindi District Chairman, urged men to exercise caution when drinking, especially when dealing with strangers in bars.

"If you've gone to drink, drink and go home. Trusting someone you've just met can be dangerous," he warned.

The victim's body was taken to Masindi Hospital mortuary and later handed over to relatives for burial. Meanwhile, police are finalizing the case files as the suspects face murder charges.

Good Life Bar and Lodge remains closed while investigations continue.