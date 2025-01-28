South Africa: Stilfontein Massacre a Stark Reminder of South Africa's Ongoing Struggle With Human Rights Violations

The death of up to 100 miners at Stilfontein reflects a callous and couldn't-care-less attitude that has developed in the government, and sadly throughout much of society (white and black). It is that the desperately poor are disposable and not deserving of life and dignity.

The deliberate starving to death of at least 78 men at the bottom of the disused Buffelsfontein mine is a human tragedy on a scale akin to Marikana, Life Esidimeni, the Enyobeni Tavern deaths, the Usindiso building fire and the ANC government's early response to deny people with Aids access to lifesaving treatment during the early 2000s. The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) is right to use the word "massacre".

Sadly there's no sign of penitence or regret by those who sanctioned starving the miners out. Neither is there any suggestion that the deaths should be mourned by our nation.

On 14 January 2025, the day when most of the dead and nearly dead bodies of the starved miners began to be brought up from the bottom of shaft 11, the sight of Mineral and Energy Resources Minister, Gwede Mantashe, arriving in a convoy of blue-light black sedans said it all.

Mantashe was obviously oblivious to the incongruity of his grand entrance. The fact that he was once a mineworker himself and is a leader of a communist party is evidence of how low once principled...