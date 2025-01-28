Ethiopia: Amhara Education Bureau Extends Student Registration to March 9, Cites 'Security Concerns,' Low Enrollment

The Amhara Regional State Education Bureau has announced that the deadline for student registration for the current academic year has been extended to 09 March, 2025, citing "security challenges" and lower-than-expected enrollment figures.

Eyerus Mengistu, Deputy Head of the Bureau, stated during a review meeting in Kombolcha that registration would remain open under "unique circumstances" until the new deadline.

According to the bureau, of the 7 million students initially expected to enroll this year, only 2.3 million have returned to classes so far. Furthermore, over 400,000 registered students have not yet reported to their respective schools.

Eyerus explained that the extension aims to accommodate students who have faced challenges returning to school due to disruptions, adding, "The academic year will extend until the end of July, with efforts continuing to address the needs of late-enrolling students."

She also noted that "security challenges" have significantly disrupted educational activities across the region, leaving more than 4 million students unable to register.

The review meeting, which evaluated the bureau's activities over the past six months, highlighted critical gaps in school infrastructure and performance. Findings revealed that only 13.4% of schools in the region met standards in terms of infrastructure, processes, and educational outcomes.

The bureau indicated that many schools, especially primary ones, continue to face severe resource shortages.

The Amhara region has been grappling with a militarized conflict between government forces and non-state Fano militias, leading to civilian casualties, widespread school closures, and disruptions to aid delivery.

A High-Level Advocacy Workshop organized by the Forum for Higher Education Institutions in the Amhara Region in Addis Abeba previously revealed that 4.7 million children in Amhara are out of school, while over 6 million people are in need of food assistance.

Documents presented during the forum also indicated that 1.8 million people are in immediate need of assistance, including internally displaced persons (IDPs), IDP returnees, refugees, and Ethiopian returnees.