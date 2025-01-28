Africa: Processed Red Meat Isn't Just Bad for Your Heart, It's Also Associated With Dementia

27 January 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Eef Hogervorst and Emma O'donnell

A large new study from the US has found an association between eating processed red meat and a future dementia diagnosis.

Less red meat is good for the planet and a growing number of people have started the new year resolving to pursue a meat-free diet.

Besides being good for the planet and kinder to animals, eating less red meat is also better for your health. Reducing consumption of red and processed meat could reduce your risk of diabetes, cancer and heart disease. These diseases share risk factors with dementia, including the most common type, Alzheimer's disease.

Alzheimer's and other types of dementia are the UK's leading cause of death. With Alzheimer's, memory problems are often the first issue to become apparent and these are later followed by other cognitive impairments significantly affecting daily life and social interactions.

A large US-based study investigated different foods and their associated dementia risk in over 133,000 healthcare professionals who did not have dementia when the study started. They were tracked for over four decades. In that time, just over 11,000 developed dementia.

Eating processed red meat (such as sausages, bacon, hotdogs and salami) was linked to a 16% higher risk of dementia and a faster rate of cognitive...

