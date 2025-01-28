Nigeria: Super Eagles Winger, Moses Simon, Welcomes Third Child

28 January 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Henry Oduah

Super Eagles winger, Moses Simon, has announced the birth of his son.

The baby boy is his third child.

Simon broke the news in a post on social media, thanking God for the addition to his family.

The 29-year-old praised his wife for being a strong woman.

"I find no words strong enough to express my exact feelings, I'm sincerely grateful to GOD. GOD has blessed my home with a baby boy," the Nantes star wrote on Monday night. "Thanks my Queen for this marvelous gift to our family, you are indeed a strong woman and I am always proud of you."

Simon married Ibukun Adenuga in 2015. They already have two daughters.

