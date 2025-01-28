South Africa: President Signs Landmark Law to Preserve and Develop Agricultural Land

28 January 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed the Preservation and Development of Agricultural Land Bill into law, marking a significant step toward safeguarding South Africa's agricultural land for long-term food production and economic growth.

The Presidency said in a statement that the law supports government's objectives and priorities in respect of the sustainable management and use of natural resources.

It also sets out a countrywide policy and regulatory framework for the preservation and development of agricultural land.

"The law creates an enabling environment for the development of the agricultural sector and an increased contribution by this sector to economic growth.

"The law seeks to protect and preserve agricultural land and its productive use to ensure that agricultural land is available and viable for the development of the agricultural sector," the statement read.

The law also reinforces South Africa's efforts to ensure that agricultural land is used to its optimal potential to support long-term food production, which will have a positive impact on the economy.

Among other initiatives, the legislation sets out the purpose of provincial agricultural sector plans which will secure the coordination and harmonising of agricultural land use policies and plans to preserve a sustainable agricultural environment.

The bill was introduced to address the growing challenges of land degradation, unsustainable land use practices, and the conversion of prime agricultural land for non-agricultural purposes.

It is built around three main objectives:

· Preservation of Agricultural Land: Protecting agricultural land to ensure it remains available for farming activities that support food security and rural livelihoods.

· Development of the Agricultural Sector: Creating an enabling environment for the growth of agriculture, which is critical for job creation, economic development, and export earnings.

· Sustainable Land Use Management: Establishing a clear policy framework to guide the optimal use of agricultural land in a way that balances food production with environmental sustainability.

